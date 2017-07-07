Inside Edward Mitterrand and Iana Moreno's Lush Estate in Provence

Edward Mitterrand and Iana Moreno on the grounds of Le Domaine du Muy, standing in Dan Graham’s Sculpture or Pavilion?, 2015.
Inside the couple’s home, Liam Gillick’s Rescinded Platform, 2015, hangs above Cap Martin armchairs by India Mahdav.
The house’s silver-painted exterior was inspired by a Subodh Gupta sculpture.
Sunlight glints off the house.
Gary Webb’s Thinking of Me, 2016, beside Mahdavi’s Jetlag sofa.
Peter Kogler’s Untitled Drawing, 2012, over a table seated with Mahdavi’s Afro chairs.
Niki de Saint Phalle’s Fontaine aux Nanas, 1974–1991.
Arik Levy’s RockStone 198, 2015.
Carsten Höller’s Black Clown Carousel, 2009.
Mitterrand and Moreno.
Tomás Saraceno’s Air-Port-City/ Cloud Cities 4 Modules Metal, 2010.
Yayoi Kusama’s Narcissus Garden, 1966–2011, below the house.