Inside Edward Mitterrand and Iana Moreno's Lush Estate in Provence

At Le Domaine du Muy, Edward Mitterrand, a descendant of former French president Francois Mitterrand, and his partner Iana Moreno have built a rambling estate that is part escape, part art park, and part gallery. There are major artworks by Yayoi Kusama, Tomas Saraceno, and Dan Graham all over the property—and some of it is even for sale for those who drop in on their way to the Cote d'Azur, like the odd prince or princess, say, or neighbors like Tracey Emin, who has a hilltop retreat in this part of the south of France awash in money and art.
Edward Mitterrand and Iana Moreno on the grounds of Le Domaine  du Muy, standing in Dan Graham’s Sculpture or Pavilion?, 2015.

Inside the couple’s home, Liam Gillick’s Rescinded Platform, 2015, hangs above  Cap Martin armchairs by India Mahdav.

The house’s silver-painted exterior was  inspired by a Subodh Gupta sculpture.

Sunlight glints off the house.

Gary Webb’s Thinking of Me, 2016, beside Mahdavi’s Jetlag sofa.

Peter Kogler’s Untitled Drawing, 2012, over a table seated with Mahdavi’s Afro chairs.

Niki de Saint Phalle’s Fontaine aux Nanas, 1974–1991.

Arik Levy’s RockStone 198, 2015.

Carsten Höller’s  Black Clown Carousel, 2009.

Mitterrand and Moreno.

Tomás Saraceno’s Air-Port-City/ Cloud Cities 4 Modules Metal, 2010.

Yayoi Kusama’s Narcissus Garden, 1966–2011, below the house.

