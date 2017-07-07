Inside Edward Mitterrand and Iana Moreno's Lush Estate in Provence At Le Domaine du Muy, Edward Mitterrand, a descendant of former French president Francois Mitterrand, and his partner Iana Moreno have built a rambling estate that is part escape, part art park, and part gallery. There are major artworks by Yayoi Kusama, Tomas Saraceno, and Dan Graham all over the property—and some of it is even for sale for those who drop in on their way to the Cote d'Azur, like the odd prince or princess, say, or neighbors like Tracey Emin, who has a hilltop retreat in this part of the south of France awash in money and art.