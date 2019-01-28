BTS

Exclusive: Elisabeth Moss's Getting Ready Photo Diary Before the 2019 SAG Awards

While we still may be a few weeks out from the Oscars, awards season for the stars of the silver screen is officially over. Sunday night's SAG Awards was the final big hurrah for this year's TV stars, so why not go out with a bang? Elisabeth Moss, nominated for her role on The Handmaid's Tale, took to the carpet in an ethereal white Monique Lhuillier gown, complimented with freshly blown out hair and a modern makeup look, courtesy of Dior Makeup Artist Sabrina Bedrani. "Elisabeth wore a beautiful dress which was very delicate and pretty. Instead of using tones that would directly complement the dress, I decided to go against the dress and give her more of an edgy look," Bedrani explained to W. "We are used to seeing her wearing a pretty, clean eye and a lip, so today I wanted to go in another direction and bring out her beautiful eyes with an edgy makeup look." After prepping the face with Dior Capture Youth New Skin Effect Resurfacing Water, Bedrani created those standout eyes with Dior Crayon Eyeliner Waterproof in black, as well as mixing two shades of green eyeshadow along the lower lashes to create a "reserve smoky eye." The result: an edgy, look that stands out on any red carpet. Here, Moss shares her exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures getting ready for the 2019 SAG Awards.
Elisabeth Moss getting ready for the 2019 SAG Awards on January 22, 2019. Photo courtesy of Sandra Bedrani/Dior Beauty.
