Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino released the first posters and a trailer for his new film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, finally giving the world our first official glimpse at Margot Robbie in character as Sharon Tate, complete with the '60s wardrobe to match. The latter seemingly struck inspiration in one Emily Ratajkowski , who donned a similar ensemble to one Robbie-as-Tate wears in the film to a cocktail party for AG, celebrating the launch of their exclusive capsule collection with multimedia artist Blanda. Also this week, a slew of supermodels, actresses, and Lady Gaga hit the Daily Front Row Awards, and both The OA and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists held big premieres for their respective shows. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.