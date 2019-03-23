Emily Ratajkowski attends AG Celebrates Blanda Capsule Collection with Emily Ratajkowski in Los Angeles.
Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Stella Maxwell attend The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
Lady Gaga and Frederic Aspiras attend The Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on March 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.
Kate Hudson and Sia attend The Daily Front Row Fashion LA Awards 2019 on March 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
Bria Vinaite and Brit Marling arrive at the premiere of Netflix's The OA Part II at LACMA on March 19, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
Sofia Carson, Janel Parrish, and Sasha Pieterse attend the Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premiere at Hollywood Athletic Club on March 15, 2019, in Hollywood, California.
Lupita Nyong'o, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Winston Duke attend the Us premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on March 19, 2019, in New York City.
Victoria Justice attends Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe Dinner at Montage Beverly Hills on March 20, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California.
Jeremy Scott attends Hudson's Bay Celebration of the London Fog X Jeremy Scott Collaboration held at Hudson's Bay Queen Street on March 20, 2019, in Toronto, Canada.
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Hammer attend the Hotel Mumbai New York screening at the Museum of Modern Art on March 17, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Wafia attends as Robert Randolph and the Family Band perform at the Wrangler ICONS ™ launch party at the Austin Motel on Thursday March 14, 2019, in Austin, Texas.
Erin Wasson attends the Luccese festival style pop up at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.
Justin Theroux and Griffin Dunne attend the Metrograph Third Anniversary Party and Launch of Metrograph Pictures.
Tavi Gevinson, Rachel Antonoff, and Jack Antonoff attend the Merograph Third Anniversary Party and Launch of Metrograph Pictures.
Joel Madden, Benji Madden, and Scott Campbell attend Barneys New York and Beboe Celebrate the Launch of The High End in Los Angeles.