Yes, give yourself a hand for showing the world the curse-busting power of the most English clothing item ever.
One plus of the waistcoat-only fashion proposition? Arms.
And backs, too.
If you're not wearing a restrictive suit jacket, it allows you to raise your arms up to grip the giant slab head of England's other new cult hero.
"This waistcoat will help contain my raging BDE."
Everyone just looks sloppy next to a man in a small waistcoat.
Do you see that tiny bit of collar straying outside of the line of the waistcoast? That's English for transgression.
Who needs a British passport when you have teeth like that?
We understand those are his credentials hanging around his neck, but doesn't he look like the next Kingsman?
This was taken a decade ago. The waistcoat hasn't yet been freed from the jacket, but you're welcome anyway.