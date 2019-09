Backstage at Erdem, Where Big Hats and Bonnets Reigned Supreme

At London Fashion Week , Erdem was not afraid to get a little weird for the label's Spring/Summer 2020 runway show. Mixing the brand's signature bold floral prints with utilitarian cotton fabric, Erdem did not shy away from letting big hats and bonnets reign supreme, making most of the models look like chic Victorian-era beekeepers. Go backstage for more behind-the-scenes looks at the models in their big, billow dresses and flat brimmed chapeaux, here.