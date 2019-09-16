LFW

Backstage at Erdem, Where Big Hats and Bonnets Reigned Supreme

At London Fashion Week, Erdem was not afraid to get a little weird for the label's Spring/Summer 2020 runway show. Mixing the brand's signature bold floral prints with utilitarian cotton fabric, Erdem did not shy away from letting big hats and bonnets reign supreme, making most of the models look like chic Victorian-era beekeepers. Go backstage for more behind-the-scenes looks at the models in their big, billow dresses and flat brimmed chapeaux, here.
Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show
SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
1/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
2/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
3/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
4/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
5/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
6/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
7/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
8/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
10/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
11/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
12/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
13/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
14/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
15/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
16/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
17/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
18/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
19/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
20/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
21/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
22/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
23/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
24/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
25/25

Backstage at the Erdem SS20 show during London Fashion Week on Monday, September 16th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

Keywords

ErdemLondon Fashion Week