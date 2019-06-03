This Season's Best Fashion Has No Gender

When it comes to fashion in 2019, it turns out, you can have it all. For Spring 2019, plenty of designers ignored the typical notions of gender when it came to their latest wares, resulting in countless unisex pieces that can suit just about anyone looking to revamp their look. Slouchy tanks and pants make for the perfect daily uniform, while tailed jackets and suiting elevate a look for evening. This season, a fashion embraces conscious coupling, there's no better time to switch up your closet. Here, a look at the best pieces to buy now.
From left: Tom Ford jacket and pants; necklaces, from top: Alighieri, Legier; rings: David Yurman, Tom Wood (right hand, from top), Rebus (left hand). Commission skirt; Azlee necklaces; rings: Hoorsenbuhs, Ready-Made Jewelry (right hand, from left), David Yurman (left hand).
Photograph by Ethan James Green; Styled by Carlos Nazario.
From left: Tom Ford jacket and pants; necklaces, from top: Alighieri, Legier; rings: David Yurman, Tom Wood (right hand, from top), Rebus (left hand). Commission skirt; Azlee necklaces; rings: Hoorsenbuhs, Ready-Made Jewelry (right hand, from left), David Yurman (left hand).

From left: JW Anderson coat and shorts; necklaces, from top: Azlee, Azlee, Faris; rings: Hoorsenbuhs, John Hardy, David Yurman (right hand, from top), David Yurman (left hand); Random Identities boots. Prada coat; JW Anderson shorts; necklaces, from top: Alighieri, Azlee; rings (left hand, from top): Hoorsenbuhs, David Yurman; Random Identities boots.

From left: Prada coat and belt; necklaces, from top: Azlee, Wolf Circus, Azlee; rings: Irene Neuwirth (right hand), Tom Wood (left hand); Random Identities boots. Prada coat, pants, and belt; necklaces, from top: Legier, Azlee; rings: Hoorsenbuhs (right hand), John Hardy, John Hardy (left hand, from left); Random Identities boots.

From left: Balenciaga dress; Azlee necklaces; Random Identities boots. Balenciaga top and pants; Random Identities boots.

From left: Bottega Veneta dress; necklaces, from top: Legier, David Yurman, Alighieri; rings: John Hardy, John Hardy, Rebus (right hand, from left), Rebus, Irene Neuwirth, Legier (left hand, from left). Helmut Lang top; GmbH pants; necklaces, from top: Azlee, Alighieri; rings: John Hardy (right hand), Rebus (left hand).

From left: Bottega Veneta tank and skirt; necklaces, from top: Alighieri, Azlee; rings: John Hardy (right hand), Hoorsenbuhs, David Yurman (left hand, from top). Proenza Schouler bra and pants; necklaces, from top: Alighieri, Azlee, Faris; rings: Alighieri, John Hardy (right hand, from left), John Hardy, Ready-Made Jewelry, Azlee, Rebus (left hand, from top). Beauty note: Oribe Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème melts into coils, providing a soft-to-the-touch hold.

Photograph by Ethan James Green; Styled by Carlos Nazario. Hair by Mustafa Yanaz for Matrix at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Susie Sobol at Julian Watson Agency; Manicures by Ashlie Johnson for Tom Ford at the Wall Group. Casting by Edward Kim at the Talent Group. Models: Hunter Schafer at Elite Model Management; Massima Desire at Next Management; Fisher Smith at D1 Models; Nella Ngingo, Annibelis Baez at DNA Model Management; Zual Noi, Jonas Manuel, and Simone Embrack at St. Claire Modeling. Set design by Julia Wagner at CLM. Produced by Kristen Terry at Rosco Production; Production Coordinator: Anthony Cabaero at Rosco Production; Photography Assistant: James Sakalian III; Digital Technician: Nick Rapaz; Production Assistants: Aly Whitman, Laphale Black, Erica Ortiz, Liz Hernandez, Jared Sohnen, Fashion Assistants: Raymond Gee, Elyse Lightner.
From left: Louis Vuitton dress; John Hardy rings (right hand); David Yurman ring (left hand); Random Identities boots. Burberry corset top and pants; John Hardy rings; Random Identities boots.

