Actress Eva Green Isn't Your Average French Girl--Especially When It Comes to Hair and Makeup

While 'French girl beauty' is most generally associated with undone hair and glowing, makeup-free skin, Eva Green isn't your average French girl. Throughout her career, the actress has always embraced an enviable dark, gothic-inflected romantic fashion sensibility, and a beauty look to match including kohl-rimmed eyes and dark, almost witchy hairstyles. In honor of the Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children star's 37th birthday, here's a look back at her most daring beauty moments on the red carpet.