Beauty Evolution

Actress Eva Green Isn't Your Average French Girl--Especially When It Comes to Hair and Makeup

While 'French girl beauty' is most generally associated with undone hair and glowing, makeup-free skin, Eva Green isn't your average French girl. Throughout her career, the actress has always embraced an enviable dark, gothic-inflected romantic fashion sensibility, and a beauty look to match including kohl-rimmed eyes and dark, almost witchy hairstyles. In honor of the Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children star's 37th birthday, here's a look back at her most daring beauty moments on the red carpet.
Credit
Eva Green Beauty
Photo by Getty.
1/12

At the premiere of The Dreamers at the BFI London Film Festival in London in 2003, the young actress Eva Green hit the red carpet wearing her hair in a messy updo with side bangs as was popular in the early aughts.

Photo by Getty.
2/12

A few years later, she traded her dark hair for a fiery strawberry blonde shade. Here's a photo of Eva Green at the photocall for Kingdom of Heaven in Madrid, Spain, in 2005.

Photo by Getty.
3/12

Beehive hair reminiscent of the 1960s film In the Mood for Love and bold brows made for a dramatic moment at the Montblanc Charity Gala in 2007.

Photo by Getty.
4/12

Voluminous curls paired with bold smoky eyes exude the elegance and edge of a true Parisian at the Christian Dior Spring 2009 show.

Photo by Getty.
5/12

The actress’s rocker bouffant updo offsets the sultry nature of her dark eyeliner at the premiere of Dark Shadows premiere in 2012.

Photo by Getty.
6/12

Here, brow-skimming bangs and soft waves place the focus on her enviable bone structure at Comic-Con 2013.

Photo by Getty.
7/12

An exaggerated side part, loose waves and cherry red lips make for the perfect old Hollywood red carpet look at the premiere of 300: Rise of an Empire in Los Angeles in 2014.

Photo by Getty.
8/12

Wearing her hair side-parted in loose curls with a vibrant red lip, Green looked glamorous at the launch of the Campari Calendar 2015.

Photo by Getty.
9/12

Eva Green tried something new--a slicked-back hairstyle--at the world premiere of Penny Dreadful in New York in 2014, but stuck to her signature look--a smoky eye and nude lip--when it came to makeup.

Photo by Getty.
10/12

An exaggerated smoky brown eye with tousled, loose waves was Eva Green's sultry look at the Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children New York premiere in 2016.

Photo by Getty.
11/12

At the 73rd annual Golden Globes in 2016, Eva Green showed off her a new shoulder-grazing bob paired with a coral red lip.

Photo by Getty.
12/12

Wearing her dark brunette curls in soft curls with a soft smoky eye and mauve lip, Green looked stunning at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2017.

Keywords

BeautyEva GreenPenny DreadfulRed Carpet BeautySmoky EyeThe Dreamers