Actress Eva Green Isn't Your Average French Girl--Especially When It Comes to Hair and Makeup

At the premiere of The Dreamers at the BFI London Film Festival in London in 2003, the young actress Eva Green hit the red carpet wearing her hair in a messy updo with side bangs as was popular in the early aughts.
A few years later, she traded her dark hair for a fiery strawberry blonde shade. Here's a photo of Eva Green at the photocall for Kingdom of Heaven in Madrid, Spain, in 2005.
Beehive hair reminiscent of the 1960s film In the Mood for Love and bold brows made for a dramatic moment at the Montblanc Charity Gala in 2007.
Voluminous curls paired with bold smoky eyes exude the elegance and edge of a true Parisian at the Christian Dior Spring 2009 show.
The actress’s rocker bouffant updo offsets the sultry nature of her dark eyeliner at the premiere of Dark Shadows premiere in 2012.
Here, brow-skimming bangs and soft waves place the focus on her enviable bone structure at Comic-Con 2013.
An exaggerated side part, loose waves and cherry red lips make for the perfect old Hollywood red carpet look at the premiere of 300: Rise of an Empire in Los Angeles in 2014.
Wearing her hair side-parted in loose curls with a vibrant red lip, Green looked glamorous at the launch of the Campari Calendar 2015.
Eva Green tried something new--a slicked-back hairstyle--at the world premiere of Penny Dreadful in New York in 2014, but stuck to her signature look--a smoky eye and nude lip--when it came to makeup.
An exaggerated smoky brown eye with tousled, loose waves was Eva Green's sultry look at the Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children New York premiere in 2016.
At the 73rd annual Golden Globes in 2016, Eva Green showed off her a new shoulder-grazing bob paired with a coral red lip.
Wearing her dark brunette curls in soft curls with a soft smoky eye and mauve lip, Green looked stunning at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2017.