See Eva Green's Style Evolution, from Bond Girl to Goth Cannes Queen

Looking decidedly early aughts at a London Film Festival screening of "The Dreamers" in 2003.
Photo via Getty Images.
Piling on the ruffles at the "Kingdom of Heaven" New York premiere in 2005.
Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic.
Making her Bond girl debut at the "Casino Royale" Paris Premiere in 2006.
Photo by Tony Barson/WireImage.
In head-to-toe velvet at the "Casino Royale"world premiere in London in 2006.
Photo by Bo Valentine/FilmMagic.
Looking especially vampy at the 2007 Montblanc Gala.
Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images.
Looking statuesque at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007.
Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Experimenting with pearls at the 2008 Montblanc Gala.
Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images.
Adding in some color in for the opening of the Montblanc Paris flagship in 2009.
Taking a break from black and red at the 2009 amfAR gala in Cannes.
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage.
Looking firey at the 2009 British Independent Film Awards.
Photo via Getty Images.
Weighing down her wrists at the "Dark Shadows" London premiere in 2012.
Photo via Getty Images.
Glittering at the "Dark Shadows" Los Angeles premiere in 2012.
Photo via Getty images.
Trying out bangs in 2013 at San Diego's Comic Con.
Photo via Getty Images.
In London for "Penny Dreadful" in 2014.
Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic.
Pale as ever at the "300: Rise Of An Empire" Los Angeles premiere in 2014.
Photo via Getty Images.
Taking a break from her usual red, though again in Elie Saab, at the "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" Los Angeles premiere in 2014.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Changing it up in pants at the "Penny Dreadul" world premiere in New York in 2014.
Photo via Getty Images.
Stealing the show from the red carpet in Elie Saab couture at "The Salvation" Cannes premiere in 2014.
Photo via Getty Images.
Another Elie Saab couture look at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage.
Eva Green attends the Twentieth Century Fox, Saks Fifth Avenue and Visa Signature Present "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" at Saks Fifth Avenue on September 26, 2016 in New York City.
Eva Green attends the "Based On A True Story" photocall during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2017 in Cannes, France.
Eva Green attends the "Based On A True Story" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2017 in Cannes, France.