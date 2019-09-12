Behold: These Are the Must-Have, It Accessories for Fall While the days of lockers and home room may be well behind us, come September, there's still that lingering urge to go back-to-school shopping. But rather than spend your money on trapper keepers and new notebooks, fall is the perfect time to invest in those extras that will make your outfit for the coming months, and beyond. We're talking classic shoes, must-have handbags, and everything else you really want. Here, a look at this season's best accessories destined to stand the test of time.