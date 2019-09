It's Time to Embrace the Fashion Cape Come fall, there are plenty of options to keep you warm as the days get cooler. There are peacoats and trenchcoats and leather jackets and denim jackets and sweaters and scarves—we could go on and on. But this season, it's time to branch out into uncharted territory. Yes, we're talking about capes. While the sleeveless silhouette may come off as initially intimidating, it is actually one of fashion's most democratic pieces, thanks in large part to the recent iterations shown on the runway. Here, take flight with fall’s most coveted shape.