Unless you've been watching Sharp Objects , chances are it's been years since you've set sight on, never mind played with, a dollhouse—and it's even less likely that doing so made you think of Sigmund Freud. The same can't be said for PIN-UP magazine's Felix Burrichter , though, who's planned a "Freudian trip" for those who happen to visit Friedman Benda gallery in New York City—which he's transformed into a "re-rescaled" kitchen, dining room, bedroom, study, and nursery—through February 16. But " Blow Up " isn't just a take on a prototypical domestic ideal; it's also a showcase of seminal designs from the 1970s and '80s and their contemporary counterparts, including works by Misha Kahn Rafael de Cárdenas , and even the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund-winning designer Telfar Clemens . With home goods ranging from ceramic doughnuts and croissants to a phallic phone that plays erotica, the show has already become an Instagram hotspot. Here's your chance to step inside, via the adults who can't resist 'Gramming the nostalgic exhibit.