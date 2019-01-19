Our Favorite Women Photographed by Our Favorite Female Photographers

Cardi B photographed by Mickalene Thomas and styled by Kollin Carter for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2018.
MICKALENE THOMAS
Cardi B photographed by Mickalene Thomas and styled by Kollin Carter for W Magazine, The Art Issue 2018.

Taryn Simon
Shirin Neshat photographed by Taryn Simon and styled by Victoria Petro Conroy for W Magazine, February 2010.

WALES CHARLOTTE
Aamito Lagum and Senait Gidey photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine, May 2015.

Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Giovanna Battaglia for W Magazine, November 2014.

MONA KUHN
Thandie Newton photographed by Mona Kuhn for W Magazine, August 2016.

VENETIA SCOTT
Jean Campbell photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, June/July 2016.

VENETIA SCOTT
Bella Hadid photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, October 2016.

Sadie Sink photographed by Katie Mccurdy for W Magazine, October 2017.

SASSEN VIVIANE
Cate Blanchett photographed by Viviane Sassen for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

MONA KUHN
Juno Temple photographed by Mona Kuhn for W Magazine, August 2016.

Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Caroline Newell for W Magazine, March 2014.

Alexandra Prager
Irina Lazareanu photographed by Alex Prager and styled by Carolyn Tate Angel for W Magazine, November 2010.

Naomi Campbell photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Giovanna Battaglia for W Magazine, July 2012.

Nina Dobrev photographed by Bec Lorrimer for W Magazine, January 2019.

BRIGITTE LACOMBE
Ana Devernay, Agnes Varda and Alice Rohrwacher photographed by Brigitte Lacombe for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

STEF MITCHELL
Blesnya Minher photographed by Stef Mitchell and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauv´é for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

Dijkstra Rineke
Taryn Simon photographed by Rineke Dijkstra for W Magazine, November 2011.

CHARLOTTE WALES
Joan Smalls and Brandon Maxwell photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine, April 2017.

Sasha Lane photographed by Bria Vinaite for W Magazine, May 2018.

Prager Alexandra
Elizabeth Olsen photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, October 2011.

MONA KUHN
Sarah Paulson photographed by Mona Kuhn for W Magazine, August 2016.

SHARNA OSBORNE
Cate Blanchett photographed by Sharna Osborne for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

Alisha Boe photographed by Tiffany Dawn Nicholson and styled by Caroline Grosso for W Magazine, May 2018.

Dijkstra Rineke
Jessica Chastain photographed by Rineke Dijkstra for W Magazine, January 2013.

Alexandra Prager
Photographed by Alex Prager and styled by Carolyn Tate Angel for W Magazine, November 2010.

SAM TAYLOR-JOHNSON
Cate Blanchett photographed by Sam Taylor-Johnson for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

ALEXANDER PRAGER
Chrysta Bell, Hailey Gates, Laura Dern, Patricia Arquette and Naomi Watts photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, May 2017.

Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Giovanna Battaglia for W Magazine, March 2012.

CHARLOTTE WALES
Adriana Lima photographed by Charlotte Wales and styled by Katie Grand for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Giovanna Battaglia for W Magazine, March 2014.

ALEXANDER PRAGER
Cate Blanchett photographed by Alex Prager for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

Alexandra Prager
Photographed by Alex Prager and styled by Carolyn Tate Angel for W Magazine, November 2010.

STEF MITCHELL
Blesnya Minher photographed by Steff Mitchell and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé for W Magazine, Fall Fashion 2018.

Starring Janelle Monae; Directed by Jordan Peele; Photographs by Collier Schorr; Styled by Sara Moonves;
Janalle Monáe photographed by Collier Schorr, 2018.

