A Visual Celebration of Frank Ocean's Best Fashion Moments

Frank Ocean may be secretive about a lot of things, but one thing he is not so quiet about is his love of fashion. The R&B crooner is a downright nerd when it comes to couture, and he not only has the range vocally, but style-wise as well. His looks have gone from flashy (remember when he vogued the night away at his birthday party with Tyler, The Creator?) to normcore (in a year where the Met Gala was all about camp, he showed up looking like one of the guards telling people they aren't allowed to get in). Whether he's on the red carpet or in the backseat of a car and taking photographs of himself in sparkly pineapple sunglasses, his sense of style in all its iterations must be celebrated. Here, a visual ode to those moments in Ocean's life where he really proved himself as a low-key fashion icon.
Frank Ocean attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Fumigation chic. Photo courtesy of Instagram, May 8, 2017.

“Santa Teresinha 🌹” Photo courtesy of Instagram, February 17, 2019.

Frank Ocean performs onstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

“Oh the GLAMOUR 😘” Photo courtesy of Instagram, July 29, 2018.

“evening bag” Photo courtesy of Instagram, October 26, 2017.

“Heyy Y'all 👋” Photo courtesy of Instagram, October 23, 2017.

Frank Ocean is seen on May 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frank Ocean arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

“😅” Photo courtesy of Instagram, October 29, 2017.

Frank Ocean attends the 2013 Ninth Annual Time 100 Gala at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

“☀️/❄️” Photo courtesy of Instagram, December 28, 2018.

Frank Ocean attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frank Ocean attends the Givenchy Fall/Winter 2013 Ready-to-Wear show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 3, 2013 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frank Ocean attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Photo courtesy of Instagram, November 6, 2018.

Frank Ocean performs onstage during the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

“FaceTimes in Babushka” Photo courtesy of Instagram, January 10, 2019.

Frank Ocean leaves the "PUNK: Chaos To Couture" Costume Institute Gala after party at the Standard Hotel on May 6, 2013 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Frank Ocean seen out and about in SoHo on June 21, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

