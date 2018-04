How to Be Freaky in Fashion This Friday the 13th

At least one Friday the 13th is guaranteed every year, but there are two on the calendar for 2018: there's one in July, and one today. If that sends a shiver down your spine, you're not alone: Some are so suspicious of the supposedly unlucky day that there’s actually a name for the fear of it: paraskevidekatriaphobia. There also those, though, who consider Friday the 13th not a curse, but another day of celebration like Halloween. Superstitions aside, the 13th also presents the opportunity to get especially spooky, which year after year has proven to be in style. Let Jamie Bochert in the woods of Salem with Inez & Vinoodh, and a coven made up of Guinevere Van Seenus, Molly Bair , and Anja Rubik convince you to come over to the dark side with a look back at their freakiest appearances in W, here.