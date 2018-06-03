Jennifer Lawrence's Hair Evolution: From Blonde to Brunette, Long to Short

A young Jennifer Lawrence steps out at the The Burning Plain premiere during the 65th Venice Film Festival in 2008 with her blonde locks in a tousled up-do, dewy skin and a neutral eye.
Lawrence attended the The Burning Plain premiere in in 2009 wearing a natural face and bold red lip.
The actress stunned at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011, where she received her first Oscar nomination for her role in Winter’s Bone, with soft blonde curls and a subtle smokey eye.
The actress wore her dark brown hair in a tousled bun at the LA premiere of Silver Linings Playbook in 2012.
With a dramatic smoky eye, sun-kissed skin and tousled bangs, Lawrence wowed at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games in 2013.
Lawrence wore her hair swept back to take home her first Oscar for her role in Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.
The actress went back to brunette for the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2013.
Lawrence rocked a tousled pixie cut with dewy skin and a pink lip at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2014.
Lawrence glowed at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 premiere in 2015 with her short locks in tousled waves, a classic red lip and a shimmery gold eye.
Lawrence attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016 with her hair in a sleek bob, rosy cheeks and a pink lip.
Wearing her silver grey bob in tousled waves with a bold red lip, Lawrence arrives at the screening of X-Men Apocalypse in London.
A simple tousled up do with an exaggerated smokey eye was the look at the Passengers photocall.
Wearing her perfectly blown out locks with a light contour on the cheekbones, Lawrence arrives at the Passengers photocall in Madrid.
Lawrence wears her tousled, beachy blonde waves middle parted with soft grey smokey eye and nude lip.
Stunning at the Christian Dior, couturier du reve' Exhibition Launch in Paris, Lawrence wears an exaggerated smokey cat eye with a nude lip.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence wore her hair in messy waves at the French Premiere of "mother!" at Cinema UGC Normandie on September 7, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence looked angelic with flowers in her hair at the New York premiere of "mother!" at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/FilmMagic)
Jennifer Lawrence wore her shoulder-length hair in loose waves at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Actress Jennifer Lawrence looked sleek with super straight locks at ELLE's 24th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Jennifer Lawrence pulled her highlighted hair back into a messy up-do at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards on November 11, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Jennifer Lawrence wore her wavy blonde hair in a center-parted up-do at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast at Milk Studios on December 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Actress Jennifer Lawrence wore her straight blond hair slicked down at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence rocked voluminous curls at the "Red Sparrow" European premiere on February 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lawrence wore her blonde hair in a tight bun at the "Red Sparrow" New York Premiere on February 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage)
Jennifer Lawrence attended the 90th Annual Academy Awards with her hair styled in glamorous, loose curls. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
Jennifer Lawrence stepped out at the BAM Gala 2018 on May 30, 2018 in New York City with a short new haircut. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music)