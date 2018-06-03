Jennifer Lawrence has undergone many hair transformations in her day, some for roles and others just for fun. But despite having experimented with everything from long brown waves to short, spiky pixies, the actress has has been rocking longer, blonder styles for some time. Now, however, thanks to salon Nine Zero One's Riawna Capri, it looks like that just changed, and she's transformed her look once again.

Loading View on Instagram

Capri herself posted a snapshot of Lawrence wearing a shorter chop on Instagram with the caption, "This babe is back to short ✂️ #JenniferLawrence #CutColor #MeReeCapri xx" and fans were loving it, with comments like, "Love her with short hair 😍" and "Such a powerful & confident look 🙏🏻" The new cut, which looks like a shoulder-length lob, was styled in beachy waves with pieced-out ends and parted somewhere near the middle. Lawrence looked fresh and summery with her new look, and it's a great length for her. She was also spotted on Friday night at the BAM Gala 2018 with the new chop, styled in slightly looser, smoother waves for the occasion.

Pinterest Getty Images

A lob, a bob, or the shorter cousin, the brand-new "hairline bob," coined by stylist Chris McMillan , is a classic way to switch up your look for summer. Lawrence isn't the only star to try the shorter cut of late. Emma Roberts , Kim Kardashian , Rowan Blanchard and more have all been on the lob bandwagon