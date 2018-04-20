Kim Kardashian West likes a good hair change as much as the next Kardashian-Jenner, but unlike wig enthusiast Kylie , she usually opts for something a little more permanent. On Thursday night, the reality TV star unveiled her latest follicular transformation, and it's quite the dramatic chop.

Revealing her new cut in a series of snaps from Kourtney Kardashian's birthday-dinner-turned-Kanye-West-listening-party , Kardashian West gave fans an all-angles look at her new black lob. It falls just above her shoulders, as a good lob should, and she made her new cut the focal point with a simple white tube top-skirt set and a handful of thin gold chains.

It's quite the new direction for Kardashian West, who has gone through several hair colors this year alone while mostly maintaining her signature waist-length cut. Earlier this month, she'd returned to her natural dark brown shade, which she alternately wore in a sleek, high ponytail and soft, feathery waves . Before that, she briefly tried on baby pink hair, which she achieved after washing out her hot pink hair with a mix of crushed-up vitamin C and shampoo. And she kicked off the new year in the same platinum look she ended 2017 with, which she occasionally wore in a blunt lob. This current chop, though, may be the shortest she's ever gone.

Kardashian West is far from the only celebrity to jump on the lob wagon for spring. Fellow raven-haired famous person Dua Lipa went for the scissors just two weeks ago, although she opted for a shorter look than Kardashian West due to how "damaged" her hair had been. Other celebs—including Kardashian West's own sister Kylie —have been signing up for the cut as well, and with Demi Lovato , Selena Gomez , Ava Phillippe , and Leighton Meester rocking the look, you'd be in very good company if you took part in spring's second-biggest hair trend .

Related: A Brief History Of All the Times the Kardashians Have Gone Blonde