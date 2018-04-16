Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to experiment with beauty looks. And this weekend, at Coachella, was no exception.

On Monday morning, the 20-year-old social media star uploaded a series of selfies in which she's wearing a white crop top, layered silver necklaces, and a long blue wig. "Denim blue 🆗," she wrote in one caption. In keeping with the Coachella Valley climate, she also tried on the shade with a much shorter wig cut in a bob, which she paired with a strapless black bodysuit. “I could buy designer but this @FashionNova fit” 🎶," she wrote in the caption, quoting Cardi B .

Of course, this being Kylie Jenner, just one hair color was not enough. Just two days before, she'd put her own spin on the rose-tinted hair trend with a waist-length, hot pink wig that turned out to glow in the dark when she wore it on a party bus with Scott. And that was just the first day of Coachella. With another weekend to go, we're guaranteed to see several more wigs on the youngest Jenner sister. She is, after all, a "cool mom."