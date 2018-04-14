The weeks leading up to Coachella have been full of rumors and anticipation--will Destiny's Child get back together? Who will make a surprise guest appearance? But perhaps nothing was more hotly anticipated than the official return of Kylie Jenner, just more than two months after the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster, and just two days after her sister Khloé gave birth to her first child in Cleveland , amid a turbulent couple of days for the family. (Read a detailed timeline of that saga here .)

But anyway, back to Kylie. Coachella was slated to be the new mom's first public appearance since giving birth to Stormi in February—she's in Indio, California, with sister Kourtney promoting the launch of their new Kylie Cosmetics collection Kourt x Kylie. And, of course, she delivered. In a pair of Instagram photos that went up Friday evening, the youngest Kardashian showed off new waist-length, highlighter-pink hair. (A wig, we presume.) Earlier in the day, she had posted a shot taken while out on a walk with Stormi ; in it, she wore a minidress patterned with the Fendi logo, matching her infant’s stroller .

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Jenner captioned the first of the two images “I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” a reference to the oft-quoted Mean Girls line, written by Tina Fey, and spoken by Amy Poehler's character. (There are no rules in the Kardashian-Jenner house. If you ever need anything, don’t be shy.) Apparent signifiers of cool-mom-hood: baby-sized Fendi, a well-stocked garage, occasional expeditions to summer music festivals. Incidentally, this was not the first time she referenced that particular moment from the film—only last time, it was her mom, Kris, who was cast as Regina George’s “cool mom,” and the video was not of Jenner’s own making. Instead, it was the work of the anonymous artist Saint Hoax. “I hate the internet lmfaoooo,” Jenner wrote at the time.

Loading View on Instagram

Then, below the second Coachella image, Jenner credited the product responsible for her general iridescence, her Kylighter in Cotton Candy Cream. Only cool moms have their own beauty brand, it seems.

Related: Kylie Jenner Is a Mommy Blogger Now, Basically