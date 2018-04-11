Lucy Hale Is the Latest Celebrity to Dye Her Hair Pink

It's only April, but the biggest hair trends of 2018 are already clear: chic, short bobs and a soft pink hair color . Lucy Hale 's latest look checks off both boxes: On Wednesday, the Truth or Dare star posted two photos of her new 'do on Instagram.

"Pink you very much 🌸 complete Aria vibes," Hale captioned the post, referring to her artsy Pretty Little Liars character. And before any pink-averse fans start mourning the loss of Hale's glossy brown shade, rest assured that the makeover isn't permanent. In her caption, the actress revealed that the color came from hairstylist Kristin Ess's Rose Gold Temporary Tint spray — which can be all yours for just $12 at Target . Tp compliment her new look, Hale wore coordinating shimmery pink eyeliner and peachy pink lip color.

Hale isn't alone in trying on the pink hair trend for size. Stars like Hailey Baldwin , Kim Kardashian , Michelle Williams , Paris Jackson , Emma Roberts and more have already experimented with various shades of pink this year alone.

