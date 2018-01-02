While 2017 seemed like the year of radical transformations—and not to mention, the unofficial year of notable brunettes going blonde , with stars like Beyoncé , Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez debuting chin-grazing bobs and show-stopping platinum blonde locks well before the New Year, leave it to model Hailey Baldwin to start off the 2018 with bang. New year, new you, right? And while most A-listers celebrated the holidays in a traditional fashion with signature polished curls, glitzy smoky eyes and vibrant red lips, Baldwin is here to prove that 2018 is all about color.

Loading View on Instagram

Unveiling her new look on Instagram to her 11 million followers with a simple watermelon emoji caption, the 21-year-old debuted a millennial pink do while celebrating the New Year with friends on the beach in Miami. Opting for a two-toned watermelon pink look, the model styled her locks with strokes of darker shades of pink towards her roots that transitioned into hues of pale pink near the tips. And while Baldwin's colorful transformation is a dramatic change for the regularly blonde model, Baldwin kept the rest of her look fairly simple with dewy, luminous skin and a pale pink stained lip to match her hair.

Loading View on Instagram

The model who can be quite experimental with her look trying on faux brunette bobs and Barbie-like sleek high ponytails, often tends to keep her look fresh and clean in between her dramatic looks. But when it comes to colorful hair, Baldwin is never afraid to test drive a pink do. And since this isn't the first time the model has showcased her pastel pink locks, wearing a sleek, faux pink bob for Halloween 2017 and long, layered millennial pink waves back in the spring, it's safe to say this won't be the last time we see Baldwin take on pink hair. Stay tuned.