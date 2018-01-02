Barely 24 hours into the new year, Kim Kardashian West is already prepping for a major beauty change. On Monday, she rang in 2018 on Instagram by posting a throwback photo from back when she was a brunette. "Dark hair for the new year?" the currently platinum blonde reality star and entrepreneur captioned the picture, hinting that she's thinking about going back to her roots in 2018.

Kardashian has been a blonde since September, first showing off the dye job during fashion week at Tom Ford's Spring/Summer 2018 show. She explained just how much time she and her team spent lightening her signature dark locks on her app, writing , "The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time. So this time, I sat there 12 hours straight. Then, we did another 5-hour session. In the end, SO worth it."

Kardashian tweaked her platinum 'do just last week: She debuted pale blue hair that paired perfectly with her light blue denim and a blue coat. That mini makeover might have just been for the benefit of that single outfit, though. When she posted a photo of her family in front of the Christmas tree just a few days later, her blonde hair was back. With the KKW Beauty mogul's affection for quick color changes, maybe the only thing fans can be sure of is that whatever hair change Kim Kardashian West undergoes to kick off 2018, it almost certainly won't be the last she tries on this year.

Loading View on Instagram

Related: Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Skincare, Makeup and Fitness Secrets (Including Why She Endorses Wearing a Girdle)