Year in Review

The Most Radical Blonde Transformations of 2017, From Cara Delevingne to Selena Gomez

For an ever-growing contingent of Hollywood starlets debuting radical red carpet transformations, it's no doubt that 2017 was the year of the blondes. And whether these celebrities just went a few lighter shades or completely ditched their brunette locks—along with a few inches, with these models and actresses going to lobs, pixies, or tousled waves—platinum blonde was the color of the year. Actresses Kristen Stewart and Zoë Kravitz along with model Cara Delevingne made the case for the pixie cut, with Stewart and Kravitz rocking buzzed cuts, while Delevingne opted for a grown-out tousled look. Actress Emma Stone and supermodel Karlie Kloss preferred to keep their shoulder length platinum waves, while singer Selena Gomez styled her platinum locks in a tousled bob. And of course, actresses Lily Collins and Zendaya proved that blondes have all the fun—even if it's just for a night. Here, a look back a the best blonde transformations of 2017.
Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz paired her newly blonde pixie with a bare pink lip.
@zoeisabellakravitz
1/12

Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz paired her newly blonde pixie with a bare pink lip.

@cwoodhair
2/12

Ditching her famous red locks, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner went to the platinum side.

Getty.
3/12

Actress Kristen Stewart stepped out in her platinum blonde buzz cut at her Personal Shopper movie premiere.

@lilyjcollins
4/12

Although Lily Collins' blonde locks were a temporary gig, the actress proved that she can rock any shade.

@kimkardashian
5/12

With Kim Kardashian unveiling her platinum blonde locks during New York Fashion Week, mother Kris Jenner quickly followed with a platinum do of her own.

@saintrecords
6/12

Singer Solange Knowles traded in her long, brunette braids for a platinum blonde afro.

@katyperry
7/12

Katy Perry unveiled her platinum locks during Paris Haute Couture Week in a fresh pixie cut.

@karliekloss
8/12

Supermodel Karlie Kloss pairs her shoulder length platinum locks with radiant skin and a mauve lip.

@hungvanngo
9/12

In the latest to join the platinum blonde movement, singer Selena Gomez unveils her new do at the American Music Awards.

@zendaya
10/12

Although her platinum transformation was just for the night, singer and actress Zendaya makes the case for a blonde pixie cut and dewy skin.

@caradelevingne
11/12

As the ultimate hair chameleon, model and actress Cara Delevingne proves that side swept bangs and a sleek cat eye are the ultimate duo.

Getty.
12/12

La La Land actress Emma Stone ditched her signature auburn red locks for shoulder length platinum blonde waves.

