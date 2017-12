The Most Radical Blonde Transformations of 2017, From Cara Delevingne to Selena Gomez

For an ever-growing contingent of Hollywood starlets debuting radical red carpet transformations, it's no doubt that 2017 was the year of the blondes . And whether these celebrities just went a few lighter shades or completely ditched their brunette locks—along with a few inches, with these models and actresses going to lobs, pixies, or tousled waves—platinum blonde was the color of the year. Actresses Kristen Stewart and Zoë Kravitz along with model Cara Delevingne made the case for the pixie cut, with Stewart and Kravitz rocking buzzed cuts, while Delevingne opted for a grown-out tousled look. Actress Emma Stone and supermodel Karlie Kloss preferred to keep their shoulder length platinum waves, while singer Selena Gomez styled her platinum locks in a tousled bob. And of course, actresses Lily Collins and Zendaya proved that blondes have all the fun—even if it's just for a night. Here, a look back a the best blonde transformations of 2017.