The Most Radical Blonde Transformations of 2017, From Cara Delevingne to Selena Gomez

Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz paired her newly blonde pixie with a bare pink lip.
Ditching her famous red locks, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner went to the platinum side.
Actress Kristen Stewart stepped out in her platinum blonde buzz cut at her Personal Shopper movie premiere.
Although Lily Collins' blonde locks were a temporary gig, the actress proved that she can rock any shade.
With Kim Kardashian unveiling her platinum blonde locks during New York Fashion Week, mother Kris Jenner quickly followed with a platinum do of her own.
Singer Solange Knowles traded in her long, brunette braids for a platinum blonde afro.
Katy Perry unveiled her platinum locks during Paris Haute Couture Week in a fresh pixie cut.
Supermodel Karlie Kloss pairs her shoulder length platinum locks with radiant skin and a mauve lip.
In the latest to join the platinum blonde movement, singer Selena Gomez unveils her new do at the American Music Awards.
Although her platinum transformation was just for the night, singer and actress Zendaya makes the case for a blonde pixie cut and dewy skin.
As the ultimate hair chameleon, model and actress Cara Delevingne proves that side swept bangs and a sleek cat eye are the ultimate duo.
La La Land actress Emma Stone ditched her signature auburn red locks for shoulder length platinum blonde waves.