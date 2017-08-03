Whenever a top model, especially the likes of Karlie Kloss , dishes out their best beauty secrets, we're all ears. The supermodel, who turns 25 today, just became one of the recent wave of A-listers to join the platinum blonde movement during Paris Haute Couture Week . Here, Kloss opens up about how she loves to take care of her skin, her favorite gym in NYC, and more.

Your look in three words:

Chic, simple, timeless.

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Oh, you would find a very organized medicine cabinet! It’s a bit eclectic. There are products from all over the world, I love going to the pharmacy in Paris and stocking up on cleansers, creams and oils. I was recently in Tokyo and got amazing eyelash curlers, eyelash heaters and a beaded massager for your face to help de puff and release toxins from your skin. Also, I was in Australia and a makeup artist gave me jade roller--it’s amazing. You put it in the freezer and first thing in the morning it wakes you up and plumps your skin.

A good hair day starts with:

My favorite hair day starts with washing it at night, going to bed with it air-dried, slightly damp and then waking up the next morning with really good bed head texture. A bit messed up, not too perfect, but kind of sexy texture; it feels very French. I love a good sea salt spray or dry shampoo, and I love to do a French braid. I do a mean French braid!

Makeup miracles:

I really love to take care of my skin. I think for me a big indulgence is skincare. My go-to is a really rich cream or oil—especially for the winter, I love a good argan oil. Even coconut oil on cuticles, on skin, and even on your hair. It’s super natural and it has these fatty qualities that really feed your skin. And, I also cook with it!

Nails must be:

A ballet slipper color. I’m so basic, I love a clean nail.

Bronze or blush:

Cream blush! A good cream blush, something that you could put on your lip or apply with your fingertip. Oftentimes, I’m living out of a suitcase so I’ll use a lipstick, a really pretty peach or coral, something with a good color. And if it’s really bright, you don’t have to use a lot ton, just a bit of lipstick on your fingertips and dabbing and sculpting into your skin.

Beauty from the inside out:

Plenty of water, clean proteins, and fresh organic vegetables .

Exercise obsession:

I like to mix it up. I’ve currently been doing strength training and boxing at DogPound Gym .

Drink of choice:

Depends on the mood. I love an almond milk latte or a vegan chocolate protein shake.

Product that you borrow from the boys:

Sweaters. There’s nothing better than being in a cozy oversized sweatshirt.

Product that you picked up from the pros:

A Clarisonic scrub brush, I’ve learned how important it is to exfoliate your skin.

A woman should smell like:

Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, of course!

Appointment you’d love to nab:

Nails by Mei , her nail art is out of this world.

Your most searing beauty question:

What are the secrets to flawless skin?

