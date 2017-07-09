Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, and More of the Best Beauty Moments From Paris Haute Couture

Models Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow strike a pose as Harlow rocks a tousled pixie with a bold red lip and Hadid wears a subtle smoky eye.
Actress Naomi Watts keeps her look minimal as she cozies up with French actress Isabelle Huppert at the Armani show.
Debuting her platinum blonde locks in a sleek bun, model Karlie Kloss shows off her killer cheekbones with a light contour.
Dutch model Doutzen Kroes wears her perfectly blown out blonde locks with a taupe smoky eye and a mauve lip.
Actress Elle Fanning poses at the Miu Miu event wearing her in an elegant simple bun with an embellished headband.
Model Cara Delevingne and actress Natalie Portman are all smiles as Delevingne wears her platinum pixie with a bold smoky eye and Portman wears her hair in tousled up do.
Actress Priyanka Chopra keeps her look minimal her hair in a tousled, middle-parted pony paired with a satin berry lip.
Alexa Chung takes a quick pose during the Miu Miu show wearing her shoulder length locks in tousled waves with a subtle smoky eye.
Taking a break from the runways, actress Brie Larson keeps her look au naturale with luminous skin and natural waves while out in Paris.
Having a supermodel moment backstage at Miu Miu, models Anna Ewers, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid strike a pose with stylist Edward Enninful.