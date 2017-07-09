Best of Instagram

Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, and More of the Best Beauty Moments From Paris Haute Couture

While most of our favorite A-listers spent the week relaxing over the holiday weekend in all sorts of glamorous fashion, the rest were off in Paris celebrating Paris Haute Couture Week. A perfect blend of red carpet glamour with the ease of effortlessly minimal hair and makeup, these actresses and models show how to do summer Parisian beauty right. Models Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss are keeping the platinum blonde movement going, while Dutch beauty Doutzen Kroes wears her golden locks in perfectly blown-out curls. Actresses Priyanka Chopra and Brie Larson keep their looks off the runway casual and chic, while actress Elle Fanning wears an elegant up do with an embellished headband. And model friends Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, Bella Hadid and Anna Ewers strike a pose at the Miu Miu show wearing their hair in matching tousled up dos. Here, a look at the best beauty moments from Paris.
Models Bella Hadid and Winnie Harlow strike a pose as Harlow rocks a tousled pixie with a bold red lip and Hadid wears a subtle smoky eye.
Actress Naomi Watts keeps her look minimal as she cozies up with French actress Isabelle Huppert at the Armani show.

Debuting her platinum blonde locks in a sleek bun, model Karlie Kloss shows off her killer cheekbones with a light contour.

Dutch model Doutzen Kroes wears her perfectly blown out blonde locks with a taupe smoky eye and a mauve lip.

Actress Elle Fanning poses at the Miu Miu event wearing her in an elegant simple bun with an embellished headband.

Model Cara Delevingne and actress Natalie Portman are all smiles as Delevingne wears her platinum pixie with a bold smoky eye and Portman wears her hair in tousled up do.

Actress Priyanka Chopra keeps her look minimal her hair in a tousled, middle-parted pony paired with a satin berry lip.

Alexa Chung takes a quick pose during the Miu Miu show wearing her shoulder length locks in tousled waves with a subtle smoky eye.

Taking a break from the runways, actress Brie Larson keeps her look au naturale with luminous skin and natural waves while out in Paris.

Having a supermodel moment backstage at Miu Miu, models Anna Ewers, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Bella Hadid strike a pose with stylist Edward Enninful.

