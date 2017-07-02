Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Aldridge and 9 More Understated Yet Glamorous Beauty Looks to Inspire You This Weekend

Model Alessandra Ambrosio wore her hair in natural waves while posing on the beach with her friends.
Actress Reese Witherspoon paired her festive summer attire with loose curls and a berry pink lip.
Model Bella Hadid strikes a pose in Venice wearing her hair in soft curls with luminous skin and a burgundy red lip.
Actress Gabrielle Union posed beachside in Italy wearing her hair in natural curls with a fresh manicure.
Model Emily Ratajkowski knows how to vacation embellishing her au naturale look with a chic fan.
Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd wore her golden blonde locks in a simple up do on the beaches of Miami.
Model Ashley Graham rocked the no makeup look in this photo with her mom.
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes looked relaxed in Florida wearing her hair in tousled waves with a matte nude lip.
Actress Shay Mitchell posed under the Moroccan sun, wearing her long brunette locks in tousled beach waves.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow kept her hair in natural waves with a chic hat near by alongside the lake view in Italy.
Model Lily Aldridge looked minimalist and chic while in Italy, wearing her hair in a simple bun with radiant skin.