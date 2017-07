Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Aldridge and 9 More Understated Yet Glamorous Beauty Looks to Inspire You This Weekend

This holiday weekend, turn to our favorite A-listers for a little vacation glamour inspiration. Take it from models Alessandra Ambrosio and Emily Ratajkowski and actress Gabrielle Union , whose only beach accessories include black sunglasses and natural waves. Models Romee Strijd and Lily Aldridge , on the other hand, looked minialist with their hair styled in a simple bun. Model Ashley Graham posed sans makeup with wavy locks, while actress Reese Witherspoon and model Bella Hadid take vacation glam to the next level with polished curls and bold, colorful lips. Here, a look at the best Instagram beauty moments of the week.