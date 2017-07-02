Best of Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Aldridge and 9 More Understated Yet Glamorous Beauty Looks to Inspire You This Weekend

This holiday weekend, turn to our favorite A-listers for a little vacation glamour inspiration. Take it from models Alessandra Ambrosio and Emily Ratajkowski and actress Gabrielle Union, whose only beach accessories include black sunglasses and natural waves. Models Romee Strijd and Lily Aldridge, on the other hand, looked minialist with their hair styled in a simple bun. Model Ashley Graham posed sans makeup with wavy locks, while actress Reese Witherspoon and model Bella Hadid take vacation glam to the next level with polished curls and bold, colorful lips. Here, a look at the best Instagram beauty moments of the week.
Model Alessandra Ambrosio wore her hair in natural waves while posing on the beach with her friends.
Photo by @alessandraambrosio
Photo by @reesewitherspoon
Actress Reese Witherspoon paired her festive summer attire with loose curls and a berry pink lip.

Photo by @bellahadid
Model Bella Hadid strikes a pose in Venice wearing her hair in soft curls with luminous skin and a burgundy red lip.

Photo by @gabunion
Actress Gabrielle Union posed beachside in Italy wearing her hair in natural curls with a fresh manicure.

Photo by @emrata
Model Emily Ratajkowski knows how to vacation embellishing her au naturale look with a chic fan.

Photo by @romeestrijd
Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd wore her golden blonde locks in a simple up do on the beaches of Miami.

Photo by @theashleygraham
Model Ashley Graham rocked the no makeup look in this photo with her mom.

Photo by @jastookes
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes looked relaxed in Florida wearing her hair in tousled waves with a matte nude lip.

Photo by @shaymitchell
Actress Shay Mitchell posed under the Moroccan sun, wearing her long brunette locks in tousled beach waves.

Photo by @gwynethpaltrow
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow kept her hair in natural waves with a chic hat near by alongside the lake view in Italy.

Photo by @lilyaldridge
Model Lily Aldridge looked minimalist and chic while in Italy, wearing her hair in a simple bun with radiant skin.

