The Ultimate Beachy Waves Style Guide: 16 Celebrity Looks to Try This Summer

The ultimate summer beauty look is all about glowing skin, a bare face, and messy waves. But this "undone" look can still be glamorous. Here, 16 celebrities, from Beyonce to Kate Hudson show all the different ways to wear beachy waves, in every length and style. From tousled, high ponytails like model Gisele Bündchen and actress Gabrielle Union, to messy up dos like Gwyneth Paltrow, these stars prove that beachy waves can be worn in any style. And for those who crave their beachy waves naturally tousled, take a cue from actress Sienna Miller's voluminous waves to Blake Lively's perfectly air dried locks. Here, take closer look at the best beachy hairstyles for the summer and get inspired now.
Photo by Getty.
1/16

Model Gigi Hadid wears her honey brown locks middle-parted in softly, tousled waves with a coral pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
2/16

Model Chrissy Teigen styles her shoulder-length, highlighted locks in messy waves with a nude mauve lip.

Photo by Getty.
3/16

Model Gisele Bündchen opts for a sleek, high pony with tousled waves that she pairs with a subtle smoky eye and luminous skin.

Photo by Getty.
4/16

Model Cara Delevingne elevates her messy waves adding a minimal, yet sleek French braid along the hairline.

Photo by Getty.
5/16

Actress Blake Lively wears her long blonde locks in perfectly air-dried waves with a satin berry pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
6/16

Singer Beyoncé paired her natural beauty look with long, mermaid beachy waves and and a glossy nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
7/16

Actress Keira Knightley wears her brunette waves in a playful half do with loose curls framing her face.

Photo by Getty.
8/16

Actress Emma Stone wears her fiery red locks in sleek waves with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a rose pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
9/16

Actress Sienna Miller shows off how to wear a bold, berry stained lip with a voluminous, tousled waves.

Photo by Getty.
10/16

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow proves how to effortlessly wear a tousled, up do with loose waves that she pairs with luminous, sun-kissed skin.

Photo by Getty.
11/16

Actress Kate Hudson makes her tousled bob look effortlessly chic as she wears a light hint of blush on the cheeks with a glossy pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
12/16

Actress Gabrielle Union opts for a chic, tousled middle-parted high pony with loose curls framing her face.

Photo by Getty.
13/16

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel pairs her perfectly air-dried natural waves with a sleek cat eye and rose pink lip.

Photo by Getty.
14/16

Actress Drew Barrymore wears her brunette locks in natural, tousled waves with a creamy, mauve lip.

Photo by Getty.
15/16

Actress Mila Kunis wears her sleek, dark brunette locks in brushed out waves with a golden smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
16/16

Actress Jessica Biel does beach glam on the red carpet wearing her ombre locks in natural waves with a coral lip.

