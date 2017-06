The Ultimate Beachy Waves Style Guide: 16 Celebrity Looks to Try This Summer

The ultimate summer beauty look is all about glowing skin , a bare face, and messy waves . But this " undone " look can still be glamorous. Here, 16 celebrities, from Beyonce to Kate Hudson show all the different ways to wear beachy waves, in every length and style. From tousled, high ponytails like model Gisele Bündchen and actress Gabrielle Union , to messy up dos like Gwyneth Paltrow , these stars prove that beachy waves can be worn in any style. And for those who crave their beachy waves naturally tousled, take a cue from actress Sienna Miller 's voluminous waves to Blake Lively 's perfectly air dried locks. Here, take closer look at the best beachy hairstyles for the summer and get inspired now.