The Ultimate Beachy Waves Style Guide: 16 Celebrity Looks to Try This Summer

Model Gigi Hadid wears her honey brown locks middle-parted in softly, tousled waves with a coral pink lip.
Model Chrissy Teigen styles her shoulder-length, highlighted locks in messy waves with a nude mauve lip.
Model Gisele Bündchen opts for a sleek, high pony with tousled waves that she pairs with a subtle smoky eye and luminous skin.
Model Cara Delevingne elevates her messy waves adding a minimal, yet sleek French braid along the hairline.
Actress Blake Lively wears her long blonde locks in perfectly air-dried waves with a satin berry pink lip.
Singer Beyoncé paired her natural beauty look with long, mermaid beachy waves and and a glossy nude lip.
Actress Keira Knightley wears her brunette waves in a playful half do with loose curls framing her face.
Actress Emma Stone wears her fiery red locks in sleek waves with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a rose pink lip.
Actress Sienna Miller shows off how to wear a bold, berry stained lip with a voluminous, tousled waves.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow proves how to effortlessly wear a tousled, up do with loose waves that she pairs with luminous, sun-kissed skin.
Actress Kate Hudson makes her tousled bob look effortlessly chic as she wears a light hint of blush on the cheeks with a glossy pink lip.
Actress Gabrielle Union opts for a chic, tousled middle-parted high pony with loose curls framing her face.
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel pairs her perfectly air-dried natural waves with a sleek cat eye and rose pink lip.
Actress Drew Barrymore wears her brunette locks in natural, tousled waves with a creamy, mauve lip.
Actress Mila Kunis wears her sleek, dark brunette locks in brushed out waves with a golden smoky eye.
Actress Jessica Biel does beach glam on the red carpet wearing her ombre locks in natural waves with a coral lip.