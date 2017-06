Headed to the beach this summer? Of course you are. Now that the summer season has officially started, adding SPF into your daily beauty routine is vital. And while you may already have your favorite facial and body sunscreens packed, keeping your hair protected from the sun's damaging UV rays is just as crucial. Luckily, with the help of UV protecting dry shampoos, conditioners and styling sprays, keeping hair nourished and protected is now easier than ever. From pre-sun treatments to creating perfect beachy waves , there's something for every step of the way from before the sun and after. So grab your beach bag, favorite sunglasses and make sure you don’t leave these hair protectors, surf sprays, and masks behind.