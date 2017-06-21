Perfect for the beach girl looking to restore dry and damaged hair with eco-certified bamboo and Tahitian coconut all in under 1 minute.
Bamboo Beach 1 Minute Recovery Masque After-Sun Treatment, $22, alternahaircare.com
A creamy formula infused with jojoba wax, Rene Furterer's Solaire Nourishing Repair Shampoo will leave hair tangle-free and most importantly, nourished.
Rene Furterer Solaire Nourishing Repair Shampoo, $30, renefurtererusa.com
Who says dry shampoo can't do it all? Give hair a refreshing start all with added bonus of UV protection.
BareRepublic UV Protecting Dry Shampoo, $14, barerepublicnaturals.com
Say goodbye to dry and damaged ends with the help of Kérastase Nutritive Touche Perfection, leaving ends protected and nourished.
Kérastase Nutritive Touche Perfection,$35, kerastase-usa.com
A color protector and a strand moisturizer, Sachajuan's Hair After The Sun ocean silk technology restores moisture and shine to damaged hair.
Sachajuan Hair After The Sun, $32, barneys.com
A lightweight, water-resistant spray formulated with wintergreen and cinnamon bark oils to help maximize hair's moisture.
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil, $28, aveda.com
Davines' SU Aftersun's aloe extract formula offers a cooling and hydrating finish to damaged and dry hair.
Davines SU Aftersun, $25, davines.com
Step out into the sun with Fekkai's Pre-Soleil Hair Mist that will not only give hair shine and a fresh citrus scent, but offer premium UV protection.
Fekkai Pre-Soleil Hair Mist, $8, fekkai.com
A multi-purpose sunscreen that works for your face, hair and body. Infused with xylitol to help keep skin and hair feeling soft and nourished.
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray, $26, shiseido.com
A styling and frizz eliminating spray with UV protection that will help build those effortlessly tousled beach waves.
Sun Bum Beach Formula Sea Spray, $15, ulta.com