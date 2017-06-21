Perfect 10

10 Sun-Shielding Hair Essentials to Bring to the Beach

Headed to the beach this summer? Of course you are. Now that the summer season has officially started, adding SPF into your daily beauty routine is vital. And while you may already have your favorite facial and body sunscreens packed, keeping your hair protected from the sun's damaging UV rays is just as crucial. Luckily, with the help of UV protecting dry shampoos, conditioners and styling sprays, keeping hair nourished and protected is now easier than ever. From pre-sun treatments to creating perfect beachy waves, there's something for every step of the way from before the sun and after. So grab your beach bag, favorite sunglasses and make sure you don’t leave these hair protectors, surf sprays, and masks behind.
Perfect for the beach girl looking to restore dry and damaged hair with eco-certified bamboo and Tahitian coconut all in under 1 minute. <p>Bamboo Beach 1 Minute Recovery Masque After-Sun Treatment, $22, <a href="https://www.alternahaircare.com/collections/bamboo-beach/products/1-minute-recovery-masque-after-sun-treatment">alternahaircare.com</a></p>
A creamy formula infused with jojoba wax, Rene Furterer's Solaire Nourishing Repair Shampoo will leave hair tangle-free and most importantly, nourished.

Rene Furterer Solaire Nourishing Repair Shampoo, $30, renefurtererusa.com

Who says dry shampoo can't do it all? Give hair a refreshing start all with added bonus of UV protection.

BareRepublic UV Protecting Dry Shampoo, $14, barerepublicnaturals.com

Say goodbye to dry and damaged ends with the help of Kérastase Nutritive Touche Perfection, leaving ends protected and nourished.

Kérastase Nutritive Touche Perfection,$35, kerastase-usa.com

A color protector and a strand moisturizer, Sachajuan's Hair After The Sun ocean silk technology restores moisture and shine to damaged hair.

Sachajuan Hair After The Sun, $32, barneys.com

A lightweight, water-resistant spray formulated with wintergreen and cinnamon bark oils to help maximize hair's moisture.

Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil, $28, aveda.com

Davines' SU Aftersun's aloe extract formula offers a cooling and hydrating finish to damaged and dry hair.

Davines SU Aftersun, $25, davines.com

Step out into the sun with Fekkai's Pre-Soleil Hair Mist that will not only give hair shine and a fresh citrus scent, but offer premium UV protection.

Fekkai Pre-Soleil Hair Mist, $8, fekkai.com

A multi-purpose sunscreen that works for your face, hair and body. Infused with xylitol to help keep skin and hair feeling soft and nourished.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Spray, $26, shiseido.com

A styling and frizz eliminating spray with UV protection that will help build those effortlessly tousled beach waves.

Sun Bum Beach Formula Sea Spray, $15, ulta.com

