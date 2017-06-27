Glastonbury 2017

Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller and More of Glastonbury's Best Beauty Moments

From multi-colored curls to copper smoky eyes, our favorite A-listers ended the Glastonbury music festival with a bang. While most of the stars kept their look au naturale with perfectly undone messy waves and minimal makeup, actress Margot Robbie rocked rainbow colored curls while singers Katy Perry and Rita Ora wore vibrant red lips. Models Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse chose to play up their minimal beauty with chic sunglasses, while Alexa Chung embellished her tousled waves with blue cowboy hat. And actress Sienna Miller, Poppy Delevingne and model Martha Hunt posed for the ultimate "no-makeup" selfie. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of Glastonbury 2017.
Actress Sienna Miller, along with model Martha Hunt and Poppy Delevingne, are all smiles in their makeup free selfie with naturally tousled waves.
Photo by @siennathing
1/9

Photo by @adwoaaboah
2/9

Keeping her look au naturale, model Adwoa Aboah radiates with luminous skin and a nude lip.

Photo by @charli_xcx
3/9

Posing alongside Dua Lipa, singer Charli XCX rocks an exaggerated copper orange smoky eye with tousled waves.

Photo by @sukiwaterhouse
4/9

Model Suki Waterhouse poses wearing her highlighted blonde locks in messy, textured waves with a nude pink lip.

Photo by @ritaora
5/9

Singer Rita Ora shows off her tousled, wild curls that she paris perfectly with a matte red lip.

Photo by @levis
6/9

Model Cara Delevingne proves that the only accessory needed for a natural look is a chic pair of sunglasses.

Photo by @margotrobbie
7/9

Actress Margot Robbie shows off her festive side wearing long, tousled curls in all shades of yellow, blue and purple.

Photo by @alexachung
8/9

Keeping her style comfy and chic, Alexa Chung pairs her wavy locks with blue hat that she pairs with her nude pink lip and simple black eyeliner.

Photo by @katyperry
9/9

Singer Katy Perry goes full festival glam as she wears a dramatic pink frosted smoky eye with a bold matte lip.

