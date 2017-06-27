Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller and More of Glastonbury's Best Beauty Moments

Actress Sienna Miller, along with model Martha Hunt and Poppy Delevingne, are all smiles in their makeup free selfie with naturally tousled waves.
Keeping her look au naturale, model Adwoa Aboah radiates with luminous skin and a nude lip.
Posing alongside Dua Lipa, singer Charli XCX rocks an exaggerated copper orange smoky eye with tousled waves.
Model Suki Waterhouse poses wearing her highlighted blonde locks in messy, textured waves with a nude pink lip.
Singer Rita Ora shows off her tousled, wild curls that she paris perfectly with a matte red lip.
Model Cara Delevingne proves that the only accessory needed for a natural look is a chic pair of sunglasses.
Actress Margot Robbie shows off her festive side wearing long, tousled curls in all shades of yellow, blue and purple.
Keeping her style comfy and chic, Alexa Chung pairs her wavy locks with blue hat that she pairs with her nude pink lip and simple black eyeliner.
Singer Katy Perry goes full festival glam as she wears a dramatic pink frosted smoky eye with a bold matte lip.