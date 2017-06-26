Glastonbury

Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry Weren't the Only Stars at Glastonbury--Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper Were There, Too

According to Instagram, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper went to the Glastonbury music festival in England together, where musical artists like Radiohead, Lorde, Katy Perry, Solange, Haim, and more performed to a crowd of thousands. The Brads, however, were there for work and not an off-duty dad trip, as Cooper crashed Kris Kristofferson's set to film a scene for his upcoming movie, A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga, which is a remake of the 1976 film with Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand. Pitt, with a bit more time on his hands these days, was perhaps there for moral support, since this will be Cooper's directorial debut. In any case, they found themselves the subject of many fan selfies. Johnny Depp also took the stage at Glastonbury this year to say some unfiltered words about Donald Trump, meanwhile British models like Alexa Chung and Suki Waterhouse strutted around in the mud with their fanny packs and chic rain boots. See all the best Instagrams from the festival, here.
Chris Simmons, Bradley Cooper, and Brad Pitt
Chris Simmons, Bradley Cooper, and Brad Pitt

The musician Chris Simmons, Bradley Cooper, and Brad Pitt pose for a photo backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.

Chris Simmons and Bradley Cooper

The musician Chris Simmons and Bradley Cooper pose for a photo backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.

Katy Perry

The musical artist Katy Perry poses for a photo backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England wearing a bedazzled onepiece.

Cara Delevingne

The model and actress Cara Delevingne poses with members of the London radio station, KuruptFM at the Glastonbury music festival in England.

Adwoa Aboah

The British model Adwoa Aboah sits in the grass in-between shows wearing a fuzzy green hat at the Glastonbury music festival in England.

Alexa Chung

The model, DJ, and designer Alexa Chung poses with her friends outside of their trailer at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.

Dua Lipa and Charli XCX

The musical artists Dua Lipa and Charli XCX play with fidget spinners backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.

Suki Waterhouse

The British model Suki Waterhouse lounges comfortably in a yurt while "glamping" at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.

Rita Ora

The British singer and ANTM host Rita Ora on her way in a private plane to the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.

Diplo

The musical artist Diplo performs on stage to a massive crowd at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival wearing a rugby uniform.

Kelsey Lu

The musical artist Kelsey Lu poses with her guitar in front of a piece of art hanging at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival.

