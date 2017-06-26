Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry Weren't the Only Stars at Glastonbury--Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper Were There, Too

The musician Chris Simmons, Bradley Cooper, and Brad Pitt pose for a photo backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.
The musician Chris Simmons and Bradley Cooper pose for a photo backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.
The musical artist Katy Perry poses for a photo backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England wearing a bedazzled onepiece.
The model and actress Cara Delevingne poses with members of the London radio station, KuruptFM at the Glastonbury music festival in England.
The British model Adwoa Aboah sits in the grass in-between shows wearing a fuzzy green hat at the Glastonbury music festival in England.
The model, DJ, and designer Alexa Chung poses with her friends outside of their trailer at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.
The musical artists Dua Lipa and Charli XCX play with fidget spinners backstage at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.
The British model Suki Waterhouse lounges comfortably in a yurt while "glamping" at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.
The British singer and ANTM host Rita Ora on her way in a private plane to the 2017 Glastonbury music festival in England.
The musical artist Diplo performs on stage to a massive crowd at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival wearing a rugby uniform.
The musical artist Kelsey Lu poses with her guitar in front of a piece of art hanging at the 2017 Glastonbury music festival.