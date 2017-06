Cara Delevingne and Katy Perry Weren't the Only Stars at Glastonbury--Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper Were There, Too

According to Instagram, Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper went to the Glastonbury music festival in England together, where musical artists like Radiohead, Lorde, Katy Perry , Solange, Haim, and more performed to a crowd of thousands. The Brads, however, were there for work and not an off-duty dad trip, as Cooper crashed Kris Kristofferson's set to film a scene for his upcoming movie, A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga, which is a remake of the 1976 film with Kristofferson and Barbra Streisand. Pitt, with a bit more time on his hands these days, was perhaps there for moral support, since this will be Cooper's directorial debut. In any case, they found themselves the subject of many fan selfies. Johnny Depp also took the stage at Glastonbury this year to say some unfiltered words about Donald Trump, meanwhile British models like Alexa Chung and Suki Waterhouse strutted around in the mud with their fanny packs and chic rain boots. See all the best Instagrams from the festival, here.