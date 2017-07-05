Paris Haute Couture is always responsible for the most stunning, timeless beauty looks, and this season was no exception. From the minimalist low ponytails at Schiaparelli to the understated, yet messy waves at Christian Dior and the eccentric multi-colored smoky eyes at Chanel here is a closer look at the must-know trends from the Paris runways.

Metallics:

Metallics are surprisingly versatile this season. Case in point: the liquid smoky eyes at Jean Paul Gaultier and the frosted golden locks at Maison Margiela's show.

Pinterest Photo by Getty. Dominique Charriau

Understated Minimalism:

While minimalist beauty has been a trend long seen on the runways, each season offers a new and refreshing take on the look. At the Christian Dior Fall 2017 Couture show, models walked the runway with messy and wild natural curls pulled loosely into a low ponytail with a bare face, while the girls at Schiaparelli wore a modern take on the classic French girl ponytail , styled with loose strands framing the face.

Pinterest Photo by Getty. Victor VIRGILE

Multi-Colored Smoky Eyes:

A pop of color served as the perfect compliment to the eccentric fashion seen on the runways at Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier . Models at Alexandre Vauthier wore frosted, ombre lavender smoky eyes, while the Chanel girls paired their chic hats with exaggerated and colorful strokes of yellow, green, orange and blue.

Pinterest Photo by Getty. Estrop

Hats:

Replacing classic black ribbons and oversized headbands, embellished hats have returned to the runway as the accessory of the season. While models at A.F. Vandevorst wore whimsical caps decorated with medals, Dior kept the look more refined with a chic face veil.

Pinterest Photo by Getty. Estrop

