Demi Lovato Just Cut Her Long Hair Into a Short, Sleek Asymmetrical Bob

It's official: the hairstyle of the season is a chin-grazing bob. And actress and singer Demi Lovato is the latest to get on board with the trend, following in the footsteps of Selena Gomez , Margot Robbie, and Saoirse Ronan.

On Thursday night, the former Disney Channel star posted a photo to Instagram showcasing her new ultra sleek, asymmetrical with side-swept bangs. For the photo, she paired her new look with a dark, dramatic smoky eye, full lashes and a glossy nude lip.

Lovato's edgy new 'do comes courtesy of hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz. The hairstylist confirmed the transformation by posting a video of Lovato showing off her new look with the caption, "New Cut New D...".

Until recently, Lovato was rocking waist-length, Cher-esque locks. But the transformation shouldn't come as a huge surprise: The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has dabbled in the past with shorter styles in the past, donning an ultra sleek, slicked back bob at the 2016 Met Gala, and has never been afraid of a daring beauty look.

Want proof? Revisit Lovato's hair through the years here: