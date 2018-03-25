Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, And Adriana Lima Share Their Favorite Beauty Rules To Break

For singer Zendaya, a balance of drinking water and a consistent routine is key. "Just 'drinking more water' does not replace a skincare routine. It's good for you no doubt, but it will not make all your blemishes disappear overnight, especially for those with problem skin," she said.
Self-made beauty guru Kim Kardashian believes that, "the beauty myth that your brows should always match your hair" isn't something you have to follow. "I completely disagree. It can be more flattering if your brows are darker than your hair to warm up your face. Dark brows can be bold especially if your hair is platinum."
For Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, her beauty routine is all about staying natural, sharing that the use aggressive treatments and laser on your skin can be harsh and that "there’s so many homemade remedies that will give equal result, but will just take a bit longer."
Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd doesn't believe that,"caffeine is bad for you skin, or that less is more when it comes to moisturizer."
For Big Little Lies actress Zoë Kravitz, her message is simple sharing that,"More makeup does not = more beautiful."
Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima believes that you don't, "need a facialist or dermatologist to have healthy and glowing skin".
Model Sara Sampaio believes the beauty rule,"that you can't wear an eye and lip at the same time" should be broken. "You should always do whatever makes you happy—and there’s a lot of cool make-up looks that include both!"
Less is more for model Bianca Balti. "People tend to say that the “more is better” but I disagree, we should all let our natural beauty shine, using makeup that enhances our natural glow and features is what is beautiful."
Singer Selena Gomez shares a liberating beauty message, telling her fans," The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone."