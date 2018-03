Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, And Adriana Lima Share Their Favorite Beauty Rules To Break

When it comes to all things beauty, there are plenty of do's and many don'ts. However, your favorite celebrities are here to prove that some rules are meant to be broken. And as the beauty world continues to slowly shift into a more progressive and inclusive field, these singers, actresses, and models are proof that beauty is what you make of it. When it comes to mixing bold hair and makeup trends, Kim Kardashian and model Sara Sampaio believe you can wear whatever makes you happy. When it comes to skin, model Romee Strijd and singer Zendaya believe in the power of moisturizing, hydration and a consistent skincare routine, while actress Eiza Gonzalez and model Adriana Lima believe that natural, healthy skin can be achieved at home. And for singer Selena Gomez , her beauty practices are empowered by the act of self care. Here, a closer look at the nine best beauty rules to follow—or not.