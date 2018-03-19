Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Shares Exactly What Beauty Products To Use To Get A Supermodel Glow

Known for her bombshell blonde waves, piercing blue eyes and effortlessly sun-kissed skin, model Romee Strijd has made quite the name for herself on the runway. And with her years on experience on catwalks ranging rom Ralph Lauren to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the Dutch beauty knows a thing or two about beauty—and has the regiment to prove it. From her thorough skincare routine to her best haircare tips , here, the 22-year-old shares her favorite beauty products, her exercise obsession, and where you can find her relaxing in Miami.

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, Biotherm, and Moroccanoil.

Good skin starts with:

Hydrating my skin and myself is the best thing you can do for your skin and health. I kind of play around with products, but lately I have been washing my face at night, and use just a couple of drops of Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum and massage it on my face and neck. I feel like it helps a lot for dryness and dehydration.

Best advice from your dermatologist:

To be honest, I don’t have an dermatologist . I’m lucky that I have good genes, but I think a dermatologist in NYC especially would say wash your face and cleanse it.

Best advice from your facialist:

Always use SPF . Sun is definitely not the best thing for your skin.For the face, I use Clarins Sunscreen Multi-Protection Broad Spectrum because it's super light and dries matte. For the body, I use Clarins Sunscreen Care Oil Spray SPF 30 and Moroccanoil After Sun Milk.

Makeup miracles:

Biotherm Aquasource Hydrating Gel, Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, L'Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Feline Mascara, Giorgio Armani Maestro Glow Fusion Makeup Foundation, I use 6.5, and Benefit Cosmetics 3D BROWtones Instant Color Highlights in number 2 eyebrow gel, super easy! With bronzers I switch between Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer and Chanel's Soleil Tan de Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base, and Sheer Illuminating Fluid to bronze and highlight.

Most underrated product:

A good hydrating gel or cream when you wake up. Biotherm Aquasource Hydrating Gel is the one I love now, it feels really refreshing and super hydrating or the Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream.

Never leave the house without:

I always think less is more, especially since we’re wearing already so much makeup at work, but I do love a good bronzer and a good brow. I start with a moisturizer; I’m trying now Dior Hydra Life Fresh Sorbet Crème and if it's sunny, I use also SPF. I give myself a little bronze with Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Powder Bronzer or Chanel's Soleil Tan de Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base and Sheer Illuminating Fluid to bronze and highlight. I'll curl my lashes and use mascara on top, but never on the bottom;, the mascara I use now is L'Oréal Paris's Volume Million Lashes Feline Mascara. Lastly, I give myself a good brow with the Benefit Cosmetics 3D BROWtones Instant Color Highlights in number 2 eyebrow gel.

A good hair day starts with:

A good wash with Pantene Pro‑V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo. I blow dry my hair upside down and then I put Kérastase Paris Aura Botanica Concentré Essentiel on the ends of my hair because it gets dry from all the blowing out, and I like to use Oribe Swept Up Volume Powder Spray in my roots.

Nails must be:

Clean. I love a clean nail. I use China Glaze natural color with hardener in it.

A woman should smell like:

The new Victoria's Secret Bombshell Seduction Eau de Parfum is perfect for spring and summer. It’s super airy and refreshing with floral notes!

Beauty from the inside out:

I genuinely believe that the better you eat, the better you look!

Exercise obsession:

I love to switch it up. A mix of weight training to make me feel strong, a lot of walking to make me feel good, and pilates to stretch when I feel too sore after weight training. I also love wearing workout pants and sport bras from Victoria Sport because they are comfortable and you can wear them for any type of exercise.

Product that you picked up from the pros:

LUST: MatteTrance Trios Skin Show Colour from Pat McGrath Labs. I’m obsessed with everything!!

Spa-cation at:

I like staying at the 1 Hotel in Miami. It has a great spa at the beach, the best gym, amazing restaurants, pretty rooms, and it is not too far from New York. I like the easy flight.

TSA-friendly essentials:

My travel kit has a small Bioderma makeup remover, a small Embryolisse Concentrated Lait Cream for flying is needed, eye drops, and a Dr. Jart+ Hydrating Mask.

In-tub must-read:

I'm reading now Into the Water by Paula Hawkins.

Best advice from mom:

My mom is a hairdresser, so she always tells me to take care of my hair and treat it well. I do put Kérastase Paris Aura Botanica Concentré Essentiel in the ends of my hair and like to use Oribe Swept up volume powder spray in my roots.

Best-kept beauty secret:

The most pretty thing a woman can wear is a smile, even better when her skin is moisturized.

Beauty myth you’d like to debunk:

Caffeine is bad for you skin, or that less is more when it comes to moisturizer.