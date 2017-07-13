Contouring 101

The Best Contour Palettes to Buy Now for an Endless Summer Glow

Although the act of contouring may seem like a time-consuming, daunting task with endless shades and countless application techniques, it's now easier than ever to achieve thanks to a new range of simple, to-the-point palettes that eliminate the guess work. From Chanel's pearlescent pigments to NARS' lightweight powders, it's easy to give skin a naturally luminous and healthy glow. And for those who prefer a more dewy finish, fake a summer tan with Giorgio Armani's and Kevyn Aucoin's creamy formulas for a flawless satin finish. Here, a guide to the 10 best contouring palettes for the ultimate summer glow.
A dual highlighter and bronzer to help blur imperfections and fine lines, while giving skin a subtle glow. BY TERRY Terrybly Densiliss Contouring Compact, $95, spacenk.com
A dual highlighter and bronzer to help blur imperfections and fine lines, while giving skin a subtle glow.

BY TERRY Terrybly Densiliss Contouring Compact, $95, spacenk.com

Effortlessly sculpt and define your best facial features with Dior's contouring blush in two complimenting shades.

Diorblush Sculpt Contouring Powder Blush, $44, neimanmarcus.com

Formulated in three compact contouring and highlighting shades easily take your look from day to night.

Estée Lauder Dimension Shape + Sculpt Face Kit, $50, neimanmarcus.com

Softly highlight and add depth to your look with Giorgio Armani's silky highlighting palette that will give skin that "sepia" effect.

Giorgio Armani Sepia Highlighting Palette, $88, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

Formulated with revitalizing vitamins A, C, and E, Marc Jacob's creamy formula gives skin the most natural sun-kissed glow.

Marc Jacobs Beauty #Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder, $49, sephora.com

NARS' powder formulas allow for lightweight, flawless coverage that looks natural in any light.

NARS Contour Blush, $42, sephora.com

Chanel's pearlescent pigments allow for a flawless sheer finish for healthy, luminous skin.

Chanel Les Beiges Duo No. 1, $65, chanel.com

Designed with brown, gray, and red pigments to give skin the most natural and radiant glow.

Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow, $28, sephora.com

Effortlessly give skin a fresh and radiant glow with Tom Ford's sheer dual creamy bronzer and highlighter.

Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate, $82, bergdorfgoodman.com

Skip the harsh lines with YSL's creamy powder formula that with deliver a natural matte finish to your skin.

Yves Saint Laurent Couture Contouring Palette, $47, nordstrom.com

