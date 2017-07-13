The Best Contour Palettes to Buy Now for an Endless Summer Glow

A dual highlighter and bronzer to help blur imperfections and fine lines, while giving skin a subtle glow.
BY TERRY Terrybly Densiliss Contouring Compact, $95, spacenk.com
Effortlessly sculpt and define your best facial features with Dior's contouring blush in two complimenting shades.
Diorblush Sculpt Contouring Powder Blush, $44, neimanmarcus.com
Formulated in three compact contouring and highlighting shades easily take your look from day to night.
Estée Lauder Dimension Shape + Sculpt Face Kit, $50, neimanmarcus.com
Softly highlight and add depth to your look with Giorgio Armani's silky highlighting palette that will give skin that "sepia" effect.
Giorgio Armani Sepia Highlighting Palette, $88, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
Formulated with revitalizing vitamins A, C, and E, Marc Jacob's creamy formula gives skin the most natural sun-kissed glow.
Marc Jacobs Beauty #Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder, $49, sephora.com
NARS' powder formulas allow for lightweight, flawless coverage that looks natural in any light.
NARS Contour Blush, $42, sephora.com
Chanel's pearlescent pigments allow for a flawless sheer finish for healthy, luminous skin.
Chanel Les Beiges Duo No. 1, $65, chanel.com
Designed with brown, gray, and red pigments to give skin the most natural and radiant glow.
Kevyn Aucoin The Creamy Glow, $28, sephora.com
Effortlessly give skin a fresh and radiant glow with Tom Ford's sheer dual creamy bronzer and highlighter.
Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate, $82, bergdorfgoodman.com
Skip the harsh lines with YSL's creamy powder formula that with deliver a natural matte finish to your skin.
Yves Saint Laurent Couture Contouring Palette, $47, nordstrom.com