The Best Contour Palettes to Buy Now for an Endless Summer Glow

Although the act of contouring may seem like a time-consuming, daunting task with endless shades and countless application techniques, it's now easier than ever to achieve thanks to a new range of simple, to-the-point palettes that eliminate the guess work. From Chanel's pearlescent pigments to NARS ' lightweight powders, it's easy to give skin a naturally luminous and healthy glow. And for those who prefer a more dewy finish, fake a summer tan with Giorgio Armani's and Kevyn Aucoin's creamy formulas for a flawless satin finish. Here, a guide to the 10 best contouring palettes for the ultimate summer glow.