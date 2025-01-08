Louis Vuitton x Murakami SoHo Pop-Up

Louis Vuitton is pulling out all the stops for its latest collection, a re-edition of one of the brand’s most iconic collaborations of all time: LV x Murakami. The capsule—which builds on the original partnership created 20 years ago under then-creative director Marc Jacobs—already features a campaign starring brand ambassador Zendaya. Now, Louis Vuitton has also opened a dedicated space to celebrate the launch in SoHo. Inspired by Tokyo’s modular hotels, the shop features a minimalist interior. A white corridor divides the first floor into sections, each one boasting a bold color scheme. Inside, one can find Chapter One of the capsule collection, as well as an exhibition space highlighting archival selections from the original collection, which started a bonafide craze back in 2003. Those who make a purchase will receive a token for a vending machine in the hopes of winning Louis Vuitton x Murakami stickers, trading cards, or Takashi Murakami’s Flower Go Walk portable games. This is so much more than just a store: between January 10-12, shoppers can also enjoy an onsite café serving drinks and panda-shaped pastries. If you’re lucky enough to own a piece from the original collection, a care station will be made available to refurbish it for you. And if you want to relax and stay in the mind of Murakami for a while, head downstairs to the cinema to catch remastered versions of the artist’s Superflat films. The Louis Vuitton x Murakami pop-up will remain open through the end of January.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton