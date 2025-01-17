The Best Looks From Men’s Fashion Week Fall 2025

Yes, awards season may be taking over the headlines these days, but let’s not forget about the new fashion season. Before couture and womenswear lead the conversation, menswear is acting as an especially satisfying appetizer, kicking things off with shows in Florence, Milan, and Paris.

The New York menswear schedule is pared-back this year, much like ready-to-wear fashion week for the fall 2025 season in NYC. Following the Pitti Uomo-sponsored presentations in Florence, Milan will host many of the most noted shows including Prada, Zegna, and Giorgio Armani. Notably absent, however, are J.W. Anderson, Fendi, and Gucci, the latter of which recently announced its return to co-ed collections. In Paris, meanwhile, Pharrell Williams will present another offering for Louis Vuitton while Kim Jones plans to show off his latest for Dior Men (his first since departing from Fendi womenswear last year). Some of the major highlights on the calendar also include Willy Chavarria—who is decamping to Paris for the first time—and Jacquemus’s first menswear presentation on the official calendar since January 2020. The week will close out with the first of many debuts to come this season: Peter Copping at Lanvin. Brands like Moschino, Courrèges, and IYKYK label Setchu have already released standout collections. As you can tell, there will be a whole lot to see when it comes to fall 2025 menswear, and you won’t want to miss a thing. Keep checking back here for the latest best looks from all the runways.

Setchu Courtesy of Setchu

Setchu Courtesy of Setchu

Courrèges Courtesy of Courrèges

Courrèges Courtesy of Courrèges

Courrèges Courtesy of Courrèges

Moschino Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Courtesy of Moschino