Anne Hathaway’s latest princess dress will leave you feeling anything but “calma.” Today, the actress wowed the streets of Rome in a look that was equal parts shirt, dress, and corset gown all in one.

Hathaway stepped out in the Italian city for a Bulgari event while wearing an all-white look specially made for her by The Gap under new creative director Zac Posen. The actress left her pants at home, instead opting to wear a semi-sheer strapless corset. Her lingerie piece, which featured exposed boning and a sweetheart neckline, was affixed to the perfect springtime sundress. It was basically an elongated twist on the classic men’s button down. It consisted of buttons down the front—which Hathaway left most openly to flash her legs—pockets on either side, and a traditional collar. Instead of forming closely around Hathaway’s neck, though, the collar was designed to fit just around her shoulders—forming a structured sort of sleeve on one side and a draped detail on the other. Hathaway rounded out her look with a fresh face of makeup, a slicked-back hair style, and white stilettos. Of course, she blinged out her dress with a slew of Bulgari jewels including diamond earrings, a blinding collar necklace, and a serpent bracelet.

Franco Origlia/GC Images/Getty Images

Posen said he was inspired by the costumes Audrey Hepburn wore in Roman Holiday. Her Princess Anne did wear a few royal-ready gowns but spent most of her screen time in a white button-down as she posed as a commoner. This dress seems to find the middle ground between the princess and the regular woman.

Archive Photos/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Hathaway has been on something of a style hot streak recently following the success of her steamy film The Idea of You in which she starred opposite heartthrob Nicholas Galitzine. The actress dabbled in the sheer trend and a bit of mermaidcore while promoting the project in New York City. And for its grand premiere at the end of last month, Hathaway smoldered in a cut-out Versace number on the red carpet.

But for her latest outfit, Hathaway returned to what she does best. There’s an air of regality to her outfit, perhaps from the blinding Bulgari bijoux, as well as an experimental twist on the lingerie-as-outerwear and men’s suiting trends. She also picked up on an air of serenity that’s been taking over the Cannes red carpet by outfitting herself in the very peaceful all-white. An outfit so good she looks ready to tell another crowd of her overly anxious Italian fans, “Calma, amore, calma.”