Anne Hathaway recently professed that “a transparent pencil skirt” is atop her spring must-haves. Well, today, Hathaway stayed true to her claim while promoting her new project The Idea Of You in New York City. The actress looked ready for warm weather in a see-through number and some exposed undergarments that turned out to be a very, very high fashion twist on mermaidcore.

Hathaway slipped into a sleeveless dress from Simkhai’s spring 2024 collection. The maxi was designed in a sheer and flowy blue fabric that gradated in opacity throughout the piece: more see-through up top, opaque down below. From there, the outfit finished off in a gauzy pencil skirt (she wasn’t kidding!) that featured a scalloped hemline fit for a high fashion mermaid. The actress accented things with coordinating turquoise heels and square-frame shades. Glam was kept simple as Hathaway styled her signature bangs in a pin-straight hairstyle.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Hathaway is busy promoting her role in The Idea Of You in which she stars opposite Nicholas Galitzine. After her sheer moment, the actress switched to another ladylike style just a few hours later. She sported an all-white look from the French brand Patou’s spring 2024 catwalk show. Hathaway went with a cropped blazer and a coquette mini dress that she styled with pointed-toe heels, white Calzedonia tights, a mini bag, and the same black sunglasses she wore earlier in the day.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

While many actresses are going all in on theme dressing to promote their respective projects nowadays—think Zendaya, Margot Robbie—Hathaway is taking a different approach. Instead of directly referencing the wardrobe of her character Solène—which, yes, also includes sheer dresses—it’s clear Hathaway is placing a bet on the best assets of her personal style. Case in point: the edgy Ralph Lauren look she wore to a The Idea Of You screening yesterday.

Like her latest couple of outfits, this one also arrived in monochrome. Instead, however, it came with a glossy avant-garde finish that has defined many of the actress’s recent fashion moments. She paired skin-tight leather pants with a matching vest, blazer, and tie. A stark departure from her flowy see-through maxi and tea-time mini, but still signature Hathaway.