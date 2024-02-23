When it comes to celebrity dressing, these days, a star’s pulling power falls into one of two categories: wearing pieces before they hit said brand’s boutique or—in the case of someone like Zendaya—accessing some of fashion’s most landmark archival pieces. Today in Milan, Anne Hathaway flexed her style muscles during Versace’s fall 2024 show by sizzling in a siren red look as it walked the brand’s runway. No offense to the model however, but we’re not sure why you’d want to anyone else but Hathway in the siren red stunner.

The dress featured a corset-style bodice, with straps slipping off her shoulders, that extended into a form-fitting maxi skirt complete with elegant ruched detailing. The piece morphed flawlessly to Hathaway’s figure, so much so that it caused Vogue head honcho Anne Wintour to question if the star could breathe to which she replied “very easily.”

Celebrities slipping into looks as they’re shown on the catwalk isn’t exactly a novel idea (a certain Kylie Jenner has indulged in said activity at both Schiaparelli and Acne Studios in the past), but still, it makes sense Hathaway would have access to unreleased pieces as a longtime face of the Italian brand. Of course, the Oscar winner separated her outfit from that worn on the runway by model Rianne Van Rompaey thanks to a few key details.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The actress opted for a pair of bow-trimmed stilettos instead of the strappy pair seen on Van Rompaey. Instead of matching red gloves, Hathaway accessorized her look with gold bracelets and a black Versace bag. A pop of red eyeliner and a wavy hairstyle were the perfect finishing touch to top off her show look.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For celebrities nowadays, wearing current season looks doesn’t seem hold the same weight it used to. Between Zendaya who, in addition to her vintage grails, wore an outfit from Roksanda before it debuted on the runway and now Hathaway, it’s clear stars want to be the very, very first in whatever they choose to put on their bodies.

Seemingly, Hathaway’s trip to Milan was purely to attend the Versace show. Just yesterday, Netflix announced that the actress will reunite with her Devil’s Wear Prada co-stars Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep during the SAG Awards tomorrow in Los Angeles. It’s safe to assume Hathaway will be wearing Versace, not Prada.