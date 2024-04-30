Three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and Anne Hathaway in Versace. Last night, the actress sizzled in a cut-out confection from the Italian house during the New York premiere of The Idea Of You.

The longtime Versace ambassador posed on the red carpet wearing a drop-dead gorgeous ruby red gown. Like many of her Versace looks, Hathaway’s dress featured a corset bodice and the label’s signature form-fitting silhouette. In fact, it turns out that the bodice of her gown—designed with a sculptural neckline and cut-outs just below the bust—was modeled after a corset top from Versace’s spring 1995 collection. Alongside exposed piping that ran throughout the gown, there was also a daring side slit which added plenty of drama as Hathaway did her thing on the red carpet. With a statement dress like this Versace number, it makes sense that Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh would keep accessories to a minimum. The Oscar winner accented her look with tassel earrings, red stilettos, and silver cocktail rings.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hathaway was later joined by her The Idea Of You co-star Nicholas Galitzine on the step and repeat. The actor looked dapper in a gray double-breasted suit that he accented with black puddle boots and a Tag Heuer timepiece. In The Idea Of You, based on Robinne Lee’s 2017 book of the same name, Hathaway and Galitzine play a 40-year-old single mom and a 24-year-old musician embroiled in a light-hearted love affair. The couple meet at Coachella and Lee has professed that the story is loosely inspired by Harry Styles.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Hathaway has been out and about this week promoting the flick ahead of its premiere of Amazon Prime Video. Just yesterday, she did double duty in a sheer sea-foam blue look that she followed up with an off-the-runway mini dress. Hathaway was yet to wear Versace during her The Idea Of You press tour until last night, but it seems she’s saved the big gun for last. And with the Met Gala in just a few days, it’s almost a given that Hathaway will show up in Versace. Perhaps something archival given this year’s theme.