5 Ways to Integrate an Anorak Into Your Spring Closet

Not every fashion fan is into sports—but if the runways are any indication, style girlies will be dressing like the biggest supporters in the stadium come springtime. At trendsetting brands like Miu Miu, Prada, and The Row, sporty staples—think hoodies, bike shorts, and sneakers—flooded spring 2025’s starting lineup. This influence is particularly apparent in the outerwear arena, where anoraks, windbreakers, and track jackets appear to be the pick of the season. What we love about this trend is its versatility. While many of these jackets can be worn on a casual, off-duty day at the gym, they also appeared on the runways mixed into high-fashion looks. For example, an anorak offset a silver dress at Prada, or a flowy white workwear look at The Row. If you’re not sure how the season’s sporty jackets will play in your daily looks, let us be your coach. Check out our styling guide, below.

Mix a Track Jacket and a Preppy, Pleated Skirt

An oxford and bright-white sandals add a bit of extra interest.

Miu Miu Spring 2025 Runway Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Go Full Khaki

With a little hint of pink and plaid.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Offset Sparkle With Sporty

Bonus points for a raffia accessory.

Prada Spring 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Anchor a Light-White Look

Try a shiny, black anorak to go with your monochrome outfit.

The Row Spring 2025 Courtesy of The Row

Shake Up an All-Black Ensemble

Pair a slick utility jacket with a slim skirt.