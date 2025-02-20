FASHION

5 Ways to Integrate an Anorak Into Your Spring Closet

by Christina Holevas
Mariacarla Boscono
Photograph by Karim Sadli, styled by Brian Molloy
Not every fashion fan is into sports—but if the runways are any indication, style girlies will be dressing like the biggest supporters in the stadium come springtime. At trendsetting brands like Miu Miu, Prada, and The Row, sporty staples—think hoodies, bike shorts, and sneakers—flooded spring 2025’s starting lineup. This influence is particularly apparent in the outerwear arena, where anoraks, windbreakers, and track jackets appear to be the pick of the season. What we love about this trend is its versatility. While many of these jackets can be worn on a casual, off-duty day at the gym, they also appeared on the runways mixed into high-fashion looks. For example, an anorak offset a silver dress at Prada, or a flowy white workwear look at The Row. If you’re not sure how the season’s sporty jackets will play in your daily looks, let us be your coach. Check out our styling guide, below.

Mix a Track Jacket and a Preppy, Pleated Skirt

An oxford and bright-white sandals add a bit of extra interest.

Miu Miu Spring 2025 Runway

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
+ Wales Bonner hooded embroidered striped shell jacket
$280
Adidas Originals
Check Pleated Wool Skirt
$1,950
Miu Miu
Cotton Poplin Shirt
$350
Toteme
The Ivy cashmere sweater
$795
ARCH4
Zoey Leather Sandals
$1,090
Gabriela Hearst
Classic Golf Mini Bag
$230
Nothing Written

Go Full Khaki

With a little hint of pink and plaid.

Bottega Veneta Spring 2025

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Cotton-blend jacket
$2,100
Bottega Veneta
Cotton Blend Knit Polo Sweater
$100
Massimo Dutti
Nevada snake-effect leather ankle boots
$1,550
Khaite
Pitmel wool-blend straight pants
$348
$580
Acne Studios
Large Scarf Tote
$725
Dries Van Noten
Artist Tote
$425
Ruohan

Offset Sparkle With Sporty

Bonus points for a raffia accessory.

Prada Spring 2025

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Gondola Jacket
$345
Staud
Sequined T-Shirt Dress
$899
$1,498
Tory Burch
Raso Silk Stiletto Pumps
$1,170
Prada
Wallace Bag
$2,700
Bottega Veneta
White Stacked Baroque Pearl Stud Earrings
$565
Simone Rocha
Gold Spring Ring
$220
Chopva Lowena

Anchor a Light-White Look

Try a shiny, black anorak to go with your monochrome outfit.

The Row Spring 2025

Courtesy of The Row
Bonded Nylon Hooded Anorak
$209
Fear of God Essentials
Hubert cotton wide-leg pants
$1,350
The Row
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
$45
COS
Suede Sneakers
$475
Dries Van Noten
Natasha Micro Ear Cuff
$65
Jennifer Fisher
Small Soft Game Bag
$795
Lemaire

Shake Up an All-Black Ensemble

Pair a slick utility jacket with a slim skirt.

Lemaire Spring 2025

Courtesy of Lemaire
Original Above Oil Black
$990
Kassl Editions
Ribbed cotton and cashmere-blend midi skirt
$195
James Perse
Marilena Lace Up Pump
$298
Reformation
Serena Bag
$280
Bembien
2000c
$525
Khaite x Oliver Peoples
Tryvann Trail Ring
$195
Maria Black