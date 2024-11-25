You Can Now Own Kate Moss’s Favorite Party Looks (Sort Of)

Over the past year or so Zara has aligned itself with with an Avengers-like roster of fashion stars. It tapped stylist to the stars Harry Lambert for two colorful, knit-heavy collections befitting his most famous client and friend Harry Styles. Stefano Pilati, formerly of Yves Saint Laurent, released a capsule just last month. And even photographer Steven Meisel stepped out from behind the camera in September 2023 to design a line for the brand (and shoot the accompanying campaign, of course). Now, completing this superteam of the ZFU (Zara Fashion Universe) is the one and only Kate Moss.

On November 30, Kate Moss and Zara will release the “Party Capsule” just in time for the holiday season. Designed by Moss and her long-term collaborator, stylist Katy England, the collection was inspired in part by pieces from Moss’s own archive. Think her still-in-demand 2007 Topshop collab, but updated for a more modern (and social) woman.

Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

It was actually that previous project (which you can still purchase pieces from on secondhand sites) that inspired Moss to return to the world of design. “I still see women wearing pieces from collections I’ve done in the past,” the model told W via email. “It’s always a thrill. That’s what got me thinking, maybe I should have another go.”

This time around, it’s all about party dressing, a subject in which Moss is undoubtedly an expert. Though the model did look toward some parties of the past when it came to inspiration, many of which she herself was not lucky enough to attend. “The cut-out dress with diamond straps is so Studio 54,” she says of one design. “The crepe is sexy disco fabric, it’s ‘Love to Love You Baby’ by Donna Summer.”

But the collection isn’t all disco and sex appeal. A vintage 1930s tea dress is reimagined for this century, alongside a cigarette trouser Moss calls “a staple.” There are many prints throughout the capsule, including leopard, a must for the model. In campaign images shot by Moss’s longtime collaborators Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, she shows off pieces from the collab in what could be the exclusive backroom of a crowded club. The model lounges on a leather couch in a silk ivory set and takes a second to breathe in a sparkling knit mini dress before heading back out for another round of dancing.

Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Other designs are modeled after pieces from her own closet, which she’s excited to share with the world. One coat was inspired by a vintage piece “that everyone has tried to steal” from Moss. “It looks so expensive,” she says, adding that when she got pieces back from production, she often wouldn’t be able to tell if she was holding the original or recreation. “That’s always a good sign.”

A faux pony hair peacoat in the collection recalls one Moss inherited as a hand-me-down. The original coat featured her friend’s initials stitched into the lining, making it unmistakable. In the same spirit, customers can customize their own versions of the coat. This thoughtful detail ensures you can confidently leave it unattended—say, at a club—without worrying about it going missing. “You don’t want someone nicking your coat,” Moss quips.