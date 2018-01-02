Beauty junkies rejoice, the queen of lipstick is here to cater to your winter skincare woes. In a far departure from her ultra glamorous colorful and glittered lipsticks and glosses, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath kicks off the new year right launching a winter makeup bag staple that's not only necessary for the winter, but essential to heal those dry, dehydrated and cracked lips . Unveiling the latest launch in her Lip Fetish collection, McGrath took to Instagram today to introduce her nearly 2 million follower fanbase to their latest cult item: the Lip Fetish Lip Balm.

Formulated with anti-aging and antioxidant ingredients and infused with vitamin rich essentials, McGrath's latest addition is dubbed as an "alluringly addictive secret to a killer kiss." Breaking down the many benefits of her latest makeup addition, McGrath explained, “It repairs, restores and replenishes lips, keeping them sensually smooth and leaving them with a dewy, luminous finish." McGrath continued on to share that her highly acclaimed lip balm has been under wraps for the past revealing that,“I’ve been using Lip Fetish for the last year on set, on location and on the runways - from menswear to couture - and it is LEGENDARY!”

Packaged in her signature bullet like bottle coated in a white and gold lacquer, McGrath's lightweight and silky balm will leave a elegantly sheen finish, delicate enough for even the most minimalist of beauty lovers. And with fashion week only a month away, McGrath is prepared and ready with her lit kit essentials. “I want my fellow Beauty Junkies to be able to get ready for all the upcoming fashion weeks with my covert secret to a killer kiss. It preps, primes and perfects every pout on the go.”

So how much will all of that cost you? Exactly $38 beginning January 4th, when it hits PatMcGrath.com.