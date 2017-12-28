Kate Moss; W Magazine, May 2015.
Givenchy Mister Scrub Lip Smoothing Exfoliator’s non-greasy formula gently exfoliates without leaving any residue on lips.
Givenchy Mister Scrub Lip Smoothing Exfoliator, $31, sephora.com
Infused with vanilla and agave for a dual lip mask and scrub for an ultra hydrated finish.
Bite Beauty Everyday Agave Lip Collection, $18, sephora.com
Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment Perfecting Wand formula of Loofah oil and Mango butter help lips look their healthiest.
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Perfecting Wand, $24, available in March at fresh.com
For intensely hydrated lips, coconut oil, sugar and Moroccan rose will leave noticeably soft and nourished lips.
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Polish, $18, nordstrom.com
Formulated with Murumuru Seed Butter, Vitamin E, and seaweed extracts, Ciaté London Scrub Stix Exfoliating Lip Balm helps restore moisture to dehydrated lips.
Ciaté London Scrub Stix Exfoliating Lip Balm, $19, sephora.com
Looking for a glossy finish? The grains of sugar in Dior’s Lip Sugar Scrub help exfoliate lips for a natural glow.
Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, $33, dior.com
Ilia’s Balmy Nights perfect combination of organic shea butter and oils help to keep lips smooth and moisturized.
Ilia Balmy Nights, $26, sephora.com
Vitamin E and mango soothe chapped lips for a noticeably softer finish.
Rodial Lip Scrub, $25, saksfifthavenue.com
A 2-in-1 scrub and moisturizer for nourished lips with a hint of color.
Clinique Sweet Pots Sugar Scrub & Lip Balm in Sweet Rose, $20, bergdorfgoodman.com