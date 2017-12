While most winter skincare concerns center around dry skin , this season give dull, chapped lips a natural glow by sticking to a healthy beauty regimen that includes a lip exfoliator. Plus, polish off cracked lips with moisturizing, hydrating products that include Murumuru Seed Butter and Macadamia nut oil. From Bite Beauty's vanilla and agave infused lip mask to Herbivore's rose and coconut oil scrub, these lip products prove to be a makeup bag must-have to soothe dehydrated lips. For those who opt for a portable lip scrub, take on Dior 's exfoliating lipstick or Rodial's vitamin E and mango infused lipstick to effortlessly keep lips healthy while on the go. And for those who want all the benefits of a lip scrub with a hint of color, Clinique's 2-in-1 scrub will leave lips with an elegant shine. Here, a closer look at the best lip scrubs to keep lips hydrated and healthy this winter season.