10 Lip Scrubs to Buy Now Because There's No Excuse for Chapped Lips This Winter

While most winter skincare concerns center around dry skin, this season give dull, chapped lips a natural glow by sticking to a healthy beauty regimen that includes a lip exfoliator. Plus, polish off cracked lips with moisturizing, hydrating products that include Murumuru Seed Butter and Macadamia nut oil. From Bite Beauty's vanilla and agave infused lip mask to Herbivore's rose and coconut oil scrub, these lip products prove to be a makeup bag must-have to soothe dehydrated lips. For those who opt for a portable lip scrub, take on Dior's exfoliating lipstick or Rodial's vitamin E and mango infused lipstick to effortlessly keep lips healthy while on the go. And for those who want all the benefits of a lip scrub with a hint of color, Clinique's 2-in-1 scrub will leave lips with an elegant shine. Here, a closer look at the best lip scrubs to keep lips hydrated and healthy this winter season.
Kate Moss; W Magazine, May 2015.
Givenchy Mister Scrub Lip Smoothing Exfoliator’s non-greasy formula gently exfoliates without leaving any residue on lips.

Givenchy Mister Scrub Lip Smoothing Exfoliator, $31, sephora.com

Infused with vanilla and agave for a dual lip mask and scrub for an ultra hydrated finish.

Bite Beauty Everyday Agave Lip Collection, $18, sephora.com

Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment Perfecting Wand formula of Loofah oil and Mango butter help lips look their healthiest.

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Perfecting Wand, $24, available in March at fresh.com

For intensely hydrated lips, coconut oil, sugar and Moroccan rose will leave noticeably soft and nourished lips.

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Lip Polish, $18, nordstrom.com

Formulated with Murumuru Seed Butter, Vitamin E, and seaweed extracts, Ciaté London Scrub Stix Exfoliating Lip Balm helps restore moisture to dehydrated lips.

Ciaté London Scrub Stix Exfoliating Lip Balm, $19, sephora.com

Looking for a glossy finish? The grains of sugar in Dior’s Lip Sugar Scrub help exfoliate lips for a natural glow.

Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, $33, dior.com

Ilia’s Balmy Nights perfect combination of organic shea butter and oils help to keep lips smooth and moisturized.

Ilia Balmy Nights, $26, sephora.com

Vitamin E and mango soothe chapped lips for a noticeably softer finish.

Rodial Lip Scrub, $25, saksfifthavenue.com

A 2-in-1 scrub and moisturizer for nourished lips with a hint of color.

Clinique Sweet Pots Sugar Scrub & Lip Balm in Sweet Rose, $20, bergdorfgoodman.com

