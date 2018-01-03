From the runways of Milan and Paris to the coveted Victoria's Secret catwalk, it's hard to miss model Georgia Fowler these days. Known for her tousled brunette waves, natural skin and stunning blue eyes, the New Zealander beauty loves to keep her look simple and has the beauty routine to prove it. From her hair care essentials to her favorite makeup products, the 25-year-old has a effortlessly minimalist beauty routine worth stealing. Here, Fowler reveals her best skincare tips, her exercise obsessions and the ultimate five minute beauty routine.

Your look in three words:

Classic, easy, and denim.

Good skin starts with:

Face oil.

Best advice from your dermatologist:

Sunblock .

Best advice from your facialist:

Don’t touch.

SPF of choice:

Clarins UV Plus Sunscreen SPF 50 ($45, sephora.com ).

Makeup miracles:

Glossier Boy Brow, Maybelline Great Lash Mascara, YSL Touche Éclat, Charlotte Tilbury Bronze & Glow.

Loading View on Instagram

Most underrated product:

I love clear eye gloss by Jillian Dempsey to add some life to any eye.

Never leave the house without:

Brows filled in, skin moisturized , eye circles concealed, a touch of crème contour, and a dash of mascara focused on the outer corners.

A good hair day starts with:

A second day hair wash with John Frieda Brilliant Brunette shampoo, Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream or Bumble and bumble Brilliantine, and a touch of Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray.

My hair colorist always says:

Use a mask and return to the salon more regularly for a gloss even if it’s not for color.

Nails must be:

Short!

Beauty from the inside out:

Lots of water, and good fats. I love salmon, avocado, and nuts, and eat them with almost every meal.

Loading View on Instagram

Exercise obsession:

I love working with trainers Joe Holder , or Kirsty Godso. They both push me to the extremes and focus on HIIT and weight training. Though I’m still a sucker for a class, I love boxing, and pilates, so try to mix it up as much as possible.

Drink of choice:

Kombucha; try to find Euphoria flavor, it will blow your mind.

A woman should smell like:

Sensual but not too sweet; I like to smell—and live—a little spicy.

Appointment you’d love to nab:

I’m poked and prodded everyday on set so I try to keep my beauty regimes simple and usually don’t have any time for beauty appointments, but I never say no to a massage.

Loading View on Instagram

Spa-cation at:

Id love to go to a retreat that focuses on health and wellness , and includes a detox, as well as activities and massages and beauty treatments.

In-tub must-read:

White Teeth by Zadie Smith.

Best advice from mom:

Be kind.

Best-kept beauty secret:

Weleda Skin Food when flying. Not only is it incredibly rich, it acts as a barrier and is all natural.

Beauty myth you’d like to debunk:

Which creams to use? And are the expensive ones really worth it?

Related: Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Beauty And Workout Obsessions