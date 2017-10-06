“ Zendaya Is a Triple Threat ” photographed by Catherine Servel, styled by Patrick Mackie; W Magazine March 2014.

Zendaya is the rare example of a star who is just as daring with her hair and makeup as her wardrobe , so it's only fitting that the 21 year-old is the newest face of CoverGirl. And that's on top of a busy career, which already includes singing, acting in films like Spider-Man: Homecoming , and designing her own collection. Somehow, Zendaya finds time to do her own facials, make her own tinted moisturizer, and share her beauty tips with W 's readers. Here, Zendaya opens up about her skincare essentials, why a red lip and luminous skin should be everyone's go-to look, and more.

Your look in three words:

Fearless, free, rule-breaker.

Medicine cabinet snapshot:

Mostly natural products, witch hazel, rose water and vitamin E oil.

Good skin starts with:

Mixing your favorite moisturizer with a couple pumps of your fav foundation, and bam…tinted moisturizer.

Best advice from your dermatologist:

Sunscreen is a MUST.

Best advice from your facialist:

Well, since I pretty much do my own facials, I say ALWAYS take your makeup off before bed!

SPF of choice:

Mario Badescu SPF 30 ($28, ulta.com ).

Makeup miracles:

I've rediscovered my love for a red lip. Simple, glowy skin and a red lip is everything on everyone. So for me CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick has the perfect vibrant red, they are super pigmented - I love it.

Never leave the house without:

Lip gloss.

A good hair day starts with:

Curl cream and a diffuser.

Nails must be:

Done, if I look a mess, my nails will always be done. Personal obsession.

Product that you picked up from the pros:

Pat McGrath highlighter stick and balm duo.

A woman should smell like:

This women prefers to smell like Gardenia.

Appointment you’d love to nab:

My favorite appointments are with my girl Kelley Baker Brows, she's the only one I trust with my babies.

Spa-cation at:

Anywhere with warm ocean water.

TSA-friendly essentials:

CoverGirl Oh Sugar! Lip Balm ($8, ulta.com ), you can use it on lips and cheeks for a natural tint.

Best advice from mom:

Protect your energy and your space, you can create the positivity you want to surround yourself with by your actions.

Best-kept beauty secret:

CoverGirl Total Tease Mascara, makes my lashes huge but not clumpy…magical.

Beauty myth you’d like to debunk:

Just “drinking more water” does not replace a skincare routine. It's good for you no doubt, but it will not make all your blemishes disappear overnight, especially for those with problem skin.

