Why Zendaya Is Set to Become Hollywood's Next Great Style Icon

There are certain actresses who eventually become as celebrated for their style as they are their acting—think Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Julianne Moore. Soon enough, there will be a new face among their ranks: Zendaya . Since landing her breakout role on Disney Channel's Gotta Shake It Up in 2009, Zendaya has proven herself a major triple threat as an actress, singer, and dancer. Her mastery extends to the red carpet, as well, where with the aid of stylist Law Roach, she shows off countless daring looks at every turn. Zendaya is truly a fashion chameleon, effortlessly transforming from a romantic, fairy-tale princess look to an edgy, menswear-inspired tuxedo with equal aplomb. Among her most memorable ensembles: a voluminous high-low Fausto Puglisi dress at the 2015 Met Gala, a goddess-like Vivienne Westwood gown paired with flowing dreadlocks at the 2015 Academy Awards, and, most recently, a perfectly summer-y Jonathan Simkhai frock to kick off the promo tour for Spiderman: Homecoming. Here, a look at some of the budding style icon's best looks.