Spider-man: Homecoming Star Zendaya is the Ultimate Hair Chameleon, From Tousled Bobs to Crimped Waves

At only 20 years old, singer and actress, Zendaya , has quickly solidified her spot as a beauty trendsetter on the red carpet. Always known for her adventurous and bold style, the Disney Channel star proves that she's never afraid to takes risks. And while most A-listers tend to stick to a signature style, Zendaya ia rarely seen with the same look twice. With her ever-changing hairstyles, Zendaya transforms from long, sleek ponytails to tousled bobs to crimped waves and voluminous curls effortlessly. Here, a look back the the Spider-Man: Homecoming star's most daring beauty looks on the red carpet.