Spider-man: Homecoming Star Zendaya is the Ultimate Hair Chameleon, From Tousled Bobs to Crimped Waves

Attending the Pastry Lite Shoe Collection Launch Party in 2011, a young Zendaya wears her hair in tousled curls in a nude, glossy lip.
Wearing her hair in a faux bob with side-swept bangs and glossy pink lip, Zendaya attends the 40th American Music Awards in 2012.
Zendaya keeps her long brunette locks sleek straight with a frosted metallic smoky eye at the 2013 American Music Awards.
With a sleek up do and a bold, matte red lip, Zendaya arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards in 2014.
At the BET AWARDS in 2014, Zendaya wears her hair in long french braids paired with a dramatic cat eye.
Zendaya debuts her dark brunette bob with messy bangs and blunt bangs at the FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards.
Back to her long locks, Zendaya wears a blonde highlighted sleek, low pony at the 2014 Radio Disney Music Awards.
Wearing her hair in a sleek, twisted up do with a light contour on the cheekbones and nude lip, Zendaya attends the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015.
Back to her dark brunette bob, Zendaya opts her a sleek, middle parted do this time at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Los Angeles premiere in 2015.
Channeling the 70's with an sleek bob and a jade green smoky eye, Zendaya attends 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.
At the Essence 6th Annual Black Women In Music in 2015, Zendaya wears her hair in a playful braided up do with a nude lip.
At the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015, singer Zendaya wore her long dreads in a half up do with a glossy nude lip.
Wearing a rocker chic inspired do, Zendaya sports a faux blonde mullet at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.
At the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Zendaya keeps her look elegant with polished curls and a jade green smoky eye.
Crimped waves with blunt bangs and a nude lip was the look at the Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala.
Turning heads at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Zendaya wore voluminous, brushed out curls with a vibrant coral red lip.