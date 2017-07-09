Beauty Evolution

Spider-man: Homecoming Star Zendaya is the Ultimate Hair Chameleon, From Tousled Bobs to Crimped Waves

At only 20 years old, singer and actress, Zendaya, has quickly solidified her spot as a beauty trendsetter on the red carpet. Always known for her adventurous and bold style, the Disney Channel star proves that she's never afraid to takes risks. And while most A-listers tend to stick to a signature style, Zendaya ia rarely seen with the same look twice. With her ever-changing hairstyles, Zendaya transforms from long, sleek ponytails to tousled bobs to crimped waves and voluminous curls effortlessly. Here, a look back the the Spider-Man: Homecoming star's most daring beauty looks on the red carpet.
Credit
Pastry Lite Shoe Collection Launch Party
Photo by Getty.
1/16

Attending the Pastry Lite Shoe Collection Launch Party in 2011, a young Zendaya wears her hair in tousled curls in a nude, glossy lip.

Photo by Getty.
2/16

Wearing her hair in a faux bob with side-swept bangs and glossy pink lip, Zendaya attends the 40th American Music Awards in 2012.

Photo by Getty.
3/16

Zendaya keeps her long brunette locks sleek straight with a frosted metallic smoky eye at the 2013 American Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
4/16

With a sleek up do and a bold, matte red lip, Zendaya arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards in 2014.

Photo by Getty.
5/16

At the BET AWARDS in 2014, Zendaya wears her hair in long french braids paired with a dramatic cat eye.

Photo by Getty.
6/16

Zendaya debuts her dark brunette bob with messy bangs and blunt bangs at the FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards.

Jon Kopaloff
7/16

Back to her long locks, Zendaya wears a blonde highlighted sleek, low pony at the 2014 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
8/16

Wearing her hair in a sleek, twisted up do with a light contour on the cheekbones and nude lip, Zendaya attends the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015.

Photo by Getty.
9/16

Back to her dark brunette bob, Zendaya opts her a sleek, middle parted do this time at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Los Angeles premiere in 2015.

Photo by Getty.
10/16

Channeling the 70's with an sleek bob and a jade green smoky eye, Zendaya attends 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards.

Photo by Getty.
11/16

At the Essence 6th Annual Black Women In Music in 2015, Zendaya wears her hair in a playful braided up do with a nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
12/16

At the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015, singer Zendaya wore her long dreads in a half up do with a glossy nude lip.

Photo by Getty.
13/16

Wearing a rocker chic inspired do, Zendaya sports a faux blonde mullet at the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.

Photo by Getty.
14/16

At the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards, Zendaya keeps her look elegant with polished curls and a jade green smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
15/16

Crimped waves with blunt bangs and a nude lip was the look at the Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala.

Photo by Getty.
16/16

Turning heads at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Zendaya wore voluminous, brushed out curls with a vibrant coral red lip.

Keywords

Zendaya ColemanSpider Man HomecomingHairBeautyZendaya