The Best Rocker-Chic Hair of All Time, from Stevie Nicks to the Haim Sisters

Rocking out at her show at Madison Square Garden in 1970, Janis Joplin performed with her loose hair styled in natural waves.
Rock legend Stevie Nicks posed in 1975 with her voluminous blonde locks in choppy layers with full bangs and a metallic smoky eye.
With her tousled shoulder-length locks and wild bangs, Tina Turner performed on stage at the Odeon in 1982.
Debbie Harry knows how to do rock glam. Here, the Blondie singer paired her messy, voluminous curls with a lavender smoky eye at Club 4D in New York in 1986.
Attending the "That's What Friends Are For: Arista Records' 15th Anniversary Concert", Patti Smith wore her hair in natural waves with loose braids in 1990.
Madonna paired her curly platinum blonde bob with a satin burgundy lip while out in New York City in 1990.
At the First Annual Billboard Music Awards in 1990, Janet Jackson wore her tousled up do with brow-skimming bangs and a sleek cat eye.
Performing at the Live 105's Not So Silent Night in 1994, Courtney Love rocked out with her messy waves and red lip.
Alanis Morissette wore her long brunette hair in loose waves at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1995.
Singer Gwen Stefani styled her bright blue bob in twisted top knots at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
At the 2003 US Summer Tour opener, Björk performed with festive floral clips in her hair and colorful decorative paint on her face.
At the T4 Star of 2009, Florence Welch wore her vibrant fiery red locks in natural waves with maroon lip to match.
Lorde wore her signature brunette waves side-parted with a gothic plum lip at the The Grammy Nominations Concert in 2014.
Lady Gaga looked like a rock star with swept back platinum blonde curls and a bold red lip at the Met Gala 2016.
At the 2016 Costume Institute Gala, Taylor Swift wore her platinum blonde bob in natural waves with a dark plum lip.
The Haim sisters posed at a pop up screening of Paul Thomas Anderson's Valentine pairing their natural waves with a copper orange smoky eyes in 2017.