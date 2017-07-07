The Best Rocker-Chic Hair of All Time, from Stevie Nicks to the Haim Sisters

While actresses tend to prefer sleek up dos and polished waves on the red carpet, rock stars often favor a more undone, understated glamour: think vampy, tousled waves, crimped curls and minimal makeup with the occasional bold lip. It's a little bit adventurous, and certainly daring. From Stevie Nicks's voluminous blonde waves to Madonna's tousled curls and Tina Turner's choppy bangs, rock star hair has taken many forms throughout history. And today, stars like the Haim sisters have drawn inspiration from their predecessors and updated their styles for today, with loose waves and playful smoky eyes. Here, a look back at the most memorable rocker-chic hair moments throughout the years.
Credit
Vogue 1970
Photo by Getty.
1/16

Rocking out at her show at Madison Square Garden in 1970, Janis Joplin performed with her loose hair styled in natural waves.

Photo by Getty.
2/16

Rock legend Stevie Nicks posed in 1975 with her voluminous blonde locks in choppy layers with full bangs and a metallic smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
3/16

With her tousled shoulder-length locks and wild bangs, Tina Turner performed on stage at the Odeon in 1982.

Photo by Getty.
4/16

Debbie Harry knows how to do rock glam. Here, the Blondie singer paired her messy, voluminous curls with a lavender smoky eye at Club 4D in New York in 1986.

Photo by Getty.
5/16

Attending the "That's What Friends Are For: Arista Records' 15th Anniversary Concert", Patti Smith wore her hair in natural waves with loose braids in 1990.

Photo by Getty.
6/16

Madonna paired her curly platinum blonde bob with a satin burgundy lip while out in New York City in 1990.

Photo by Getty.
7/16

At the First Annual Billboard Music Awards in 1990, Janet Jackson wore her tousled up do with brow-skimming bangs and a sleek cat eye.

Photo by Getty.
8/16

Performing at the Live 105's Not So Silent Night in 1994, Courtney Love rocked out with her messy waves and red lip.

Photo by Getty.
9/16

Alanis Morissette wore her long brunette hair in loose waves at the 12th Annual MTV Video Music Awards in 1995.

Photo by Getty.
10/16

Singer Gwen Stefani styled her bright blue bob in twisted top knots at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
11/16

At the 2003 US Summer Tour opener, Björk performed with festive floral clips in her hair and colorful decorative paint on her face.

Photo by Getty.
12/16

At the T4 Star of 2009, Florence Welch wore her vibrant fiery red locks in natural waves with maroon lip to match.

Photo by Getty.
13/16

Lorde wore her signature brunette waves side-parted with a gothic plum lip at the The Grammy Nominations Concert in 2014.

Photo by Getty.
14/16

Lady Gaga looked like a rock star with swept back platinum blonde curls and a bold red lip at the Met Gala 2016.

Photo by Getty.
15/16

At the 2016 Costume Institute Gala, Taylor Swift wore her platinum blonde bob in natural waves with a dark plum lip.

Photo by Getty.
16/16

The Haim sisters posed at a pop up screening of Paul Thomas Anderson's Valentine pairing their natural waves with a copper orange smoky eyes in 2017.

Keywords

Taylor SwiftLordeStevie NicksPatti SmithTina TurnerDebbie HarryCourtney LoveHaimLady GagaFlorence WelchAlanis MorissetteJanet JacksonGwen StefaniMadonnaBjork