The Best Rocker-Chic Hair of All Time, from Stevie Nicks to the Haim Sisters

While actresses tend to prefer sleek up dos and polished waves on the red carpet, rock stars often favor a more undone, understated glamour: think vampy, tousled waves , crimped curls and minimal makeup with the occasional bold lip. It's a little bit adventurous, and certainly daring. From Stevie Nicks 's voluminous blonde waves to Madonna 's tousled curls and Tina Turner 's choppy bangs, rock star hair has taken many forms throughout history. And today, stars like the Haim sisters have drawn inspiration from their predecessors and updated their styles for today, with loose waves and playful smoky eyes . Here, a look back at the most memorable rocker-chic hair moments throughout the years.